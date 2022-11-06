(WHTM) — The 2022 PIAA girls volleyball state tournaments kick off on Tuesday as teams eye their shot at a state title.
The brackets are set from Class 4A to Class 1A and each feature 16 teams and four-rounds, including the championship game which is scheduled to be played Saturday Nov. 19 at Cumberland Valley High School.
We will continue to update this article to provide results, highlights, and pairings after the conclusion of each round in each classification.
Class 4A Bracket
First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)
Garnet Valley vs. Central York
Delaware Valley vs. Lower Merion
Central vs. Wilson
Parkland vs. Plymouth Whitemarsh
Hempfield vs. Downingtown West
State College vs. North Allegheny
Unionville vs. Ephrata
Pine-Richland vs. McDowell
Class 3A Bracket
First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)
Cardinal O’Hara vs. Northern Lebanon
Berwick vs. Bethlehem Catholic
Pope John Paul ll vs. Carver
Twin Valley vs. Archbishop Wood
Hollidaysburg vs. Greencastle-Antrim
North Catholic vs. Greater Latrobe
Conneaut vs. South Fayette
DuBois Area HS vs. Thomas Jefferson
Class 2A Bracket
First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)
Conwell-Egan vs. Notre Dame GP
Lake Lehman vs. North Penn Liberty
York Catholic vs. Parkway Center City
Somerset vs. Tyrone
Freeport vs. Corry
Kane Area HS vs. Quaker Valley
Phillipsburg-Osceola vs. Avonworth
Northeast vs. Shenango
Class 1A Bracket
First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)
Lititz Christian vs. Blue Ridge
Sacred Heart Academy vs. Marian Catholic
Galeton vs. Mt. Cavalry Christian
West Branch vs. Shade
Conemaugh Township vs. Bishop Canevin
Oswayo Valley vs. Sierra Catholic
Frazier vs. Homer Center
Maplewood vs. Elk County Catholic