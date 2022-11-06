(WHTM) — The 2022 PIAA girls volleyball state tournaments kick off on Tuesday as teams eye their shot at a state title.

The brackets are set from Class 4A to Class 1A and each feature 16 teams and four-rounds, including the championship game which is scheduled to be played Saturday Nov. 19 at Cumberland Valley High School.

We will continue to update this article to provide results, highlights, and pairings after the conclusion of each round in each classification.

Class 4A Bracket

First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)

Garnet Valley vs. Central York

Delaware Valley vs. Lower Merion

Central vs. Wilson

Parkland vs. Plymouth Whitemarsh

Hempfield vs. Downingtown West

State College vs. North Allegheny

Unionville vs. Ephrata

Pine-Richland vs. McDowell

Class 3A Bracket

First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)

Cardinal O’Hara vs. Northern Lebanon

Berwick vs. Bethlehem Catholic

Pope John Paul ll vs. Carver

Twin Valley vs. Archbishop Wood

Hollidaysburg vs. Greencastle-Antrim

North Catholic vs. Greater Latrobe

Conneaut vs. South Fayette

DuBois Area HS vs. Thomas Jefferson

Class 2A Bracket

First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)

Conwell-Egan vs. Notre Dame GP

Lake Lehman vs. North Penn Liberty

York Catholic vs. Parkway Center City

Somerset vs. Tyrone

Freeport vs. Corry

Kane Area HS vs. Quaker Valley

Phillipsburg-Osceola vs. Avonworth

Northeast vs. Shenango

Class 1A Bracket

First Round (Tuesday Nov. 8)

Lititz Christian vs. Blue Ridge

Sacred Heart Academy vs. Marian Catholic

Galeton vs. Mt. Cavalry Christian

West Branch vs. Shade

Conemaugh Township vs. Bishop Canevin

Oswayo Valley vs. Sierra Catholic

Frazier vs. Homer Center

Maplewood vs. Elk County Catholic