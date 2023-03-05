(WHTM) —

Class 6A

First Round (Friday March 10th)

Plymouth Whitemarsh vs. Chambersburg (at Plymouth Whitemarsh HS at 4:00pm)

Archbishop Wood vs. CB East (at Archbishop Ryan HS at 6:30pm)

Central vs. North Penn (at West Philadelphia HS at 3:00pm)

Scranton vs. Coatesville (at Scranton HS at 5:00pm)

Parkland vs. WC Henderson (at Parkland HS at 3:00pm)

Cumberland Valley vs. Garnet Valley (at Cumberland Valley HS at 3:00pm)

Lower Merion vs. Williamsport (at Lower Merion HS at 6:00pm)

Roman Catholic vs. Perkiomen Valley (at West Philadelphia HS at 5:00pm)

Reading vs. Haverford (at Reading HS at 3:00pm)

Bethlehem Liberty vs. Upper Darby (at Liberty HS at 3:00pm)

Downingtown West vs. Waynesboro (at Downingtown West HS at 5:00pm)

New Castle vs. Erie (at New Castle HS at 3:00pm)

Hempfield vs. Emmaus (at Hempfield HS at 4:00pm)

Spring-Ford vs. Central York (at Spring-Ford HS at 3:00pm)

Pittsburgh Central Catholic vs. Wilson (at Gateway Hs at 3:30pm)

State College vs. Upper St. Clair (at State College at 4:00pm)

Class 5A

First Round (Friday March 10th)

Radnor vs. Warwick (at Radnor HS at 7:00pm)

West Scranton vs. West Philadelphia (at Scranton at 7:00pm)

Archbishop Ryan vs. West Chester Rustin (at Archbishop Ryan HS at 6:30pm)

East Stroudsburg South vs. West Chester East (at East Stroudsburg South HS at 7:00pm)

Abington Heights vs. Murrell Dobbins (at Abington Heights HS at 7:00pm)

Pocono Mountain West vs. Chichester (at Pocono Mtn West HS at 7:00pm)

Unionville vs. Muhlenberg (at Unionville HS at 7:00pm)

Imhotep Charter vs. Holy Ghost HS (at Abraham Lincoln HS at 7:00pm)

Exeter Township vs. Fox Chapel (at Exeter Township HS at 6:00pm)

North Hills vs. Mechanicsburg (at North Hills MS at 6:00pm)

Peters Township vs. Milton Hershey (at Peters Township HS at 6:00pm)

Central Mountain vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (at Central Mountain Hs at 7:00pm)

Cathedral Prep vs. South Fayette (at Hagerty Family Events Center at 7:30 pm)

Manheim Central vs. Mars (at Manheim Township HS at 5:30pm)

Hershey vs. Gateway (at Hershey Hs at 6:00pm)

Penn Hills vs. DuBois (at Penn Hills HS at 7:00pm)

Class 4A

First Round (Friday March 10th)

Neumann Goretti vs. Middletown (at Archbishop Wood HS at 7:00pm)

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Greater Nanticoke Area (at Bethlehem Catholic HS at 7:00pm)

Bishop Shanahan vs. Audenried (at Bishop Shanahan HS at 7:00pm)

Scranton Prep vs. Octorara (at Scranton Prep HS at 7:00pm)

Allentown Central Catholic vs. E&S Carver (at Allentown Central Catholic HS at 7:00pm)

Fleetwood at Cardinal O’Hara (at Fleetwood HS at 7:00pm)

Overbrook vs. Blue Mountain (TBD)

Danville Area vs. Eastern York (at Danville HS at 7:00pm)

Berks Catholic vs. Uniontown (at Berks Catholic HS at 6:00pm)

Lewisburg Area vs. Littlestown (at Lewisburg HS at 7:30pm)

Valley View vs. Shamokin Area (at Valley View HS at 7:00pm)

North Catholic vs. Hickory (at North Catholic at 7:00pm)

Lincoln Park vs. South Allegheny (at Lincoln Park HS at 7:00pm)

Greater Jonestown vs. Highland (at Greater Johnstown at 7:00pm)

Clearfield vs. Laurel Highlands (at Clearfield HS at 7:00pm)

Grove City vs. Hampton (at Grove City HS at 7:00pm)

Class 3A

First Round (Saturday March 11th)

West Catholic vs. Columbia (TBD)

Holy Redeemer vs. SLA Beeber (at Holy Redeemer HS at 3:00pm)

Delone Catholic vs. North Penn-Mansfield (at Delone Catholic Hs at 12:30pm)

Executive Education vs. String Theory (at Executive Education HS at 3:00pm)

Troy vs. Mid Valley (at Troy HS at 4:00pm)

Saucon Valley vs. Devon Prep (at Saucon Valley HS at 3:00pm)

MCS vs. Palmerton (TBD)

Trinity vs. Vaux Big Picture (at Trinity HS at 3:00pm)

Penn Cambria vs. Yough (at Penn Cambria HS at 5:00pm)

Bedford vs. Steel Valley (at Bedford HS at 2:00pm)

OLSH vs. Westmont Hilltop (at South Fayette HS at 3:00pm)

Franklin vs. Shady Side Academy (at Franklin HS at 3:00pm)

Deer Lakes vs. Seneca (at Deer Lakes HS at 3:30pm)

Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Loyalsock Township (at Bishop Guilfoyle HS at 7:30pm)

Oil City vs. Neshannock (at Oil City HS at 3:00pm)

Brookville vs. Seton-La Salle (at Brookeville HS at 5:00pm)

Class 2A

First Round (Saturday March 11th)

Muncy vs. Mount Union (at Muncy HS at 6:00pm)

Holy Cross vs. Minersville (at Holy Cross HS at 3:00pm)

Tri-Valley HS vs. Sankofa Freedom (at Tri-Valley HS at 3:00pm)

Dock Mennonite vs. Antietam (at Dock Mennonite HS at 6:00pm)

Mahanoy Area vs. Northwest (at Mahanoy Area HS at 3:00pm)

Constitution vs. Delaware County Christian (TBD)

Lancaster Mennonite vs. St. John Neumann (at Lancaster Mennonite HS at 2:00pm)

Conemaugh Township vs. Eden Christian Academy (at Conemaugh Township HS at 2:00pm)

Aliquippa vs. Karns City (at Aliquippa HS at 2:00pm)

West Branch vs. Cambridge Springs (at West Branch HS at 4:00pm)

Mercer vs. Southern Huntingdon (at Mercer HS at 4:30)

Clarion Limestone vs. Bishop Canevin (at Clarion Limestone HS at 2:00pm)

Erie First Christian vs. Clairton (at Hagerty Family Events Center at 3:00pm)

Northgate vs. McConnellsburg (at Northgate HS at 2:00pm)

Otto Eldred vs. Greensburg CC (at Otto Eldred HS at 4:30pm)

United vs. Serra Catholic (at Central Cambria HS at 4:30pm)

Class 1A

First Round (Friday March 10th)

Linville Hill Christian vs. North Penn-Liberty (at Manheim Township HS at 7:00pm)

City School vs. Bethlehem Christian (TBD)

Northumberland Christian vs. Forest City (at Lewisburg Area HS at 6:00pm)

Chester Charter Academy vs. Lancaster Country Day (Strath Haven HS at 5:00pm)

Notre Dame vs. Mount Calvary (at East Stroudsburg South HS at 5:00pm)

Greenwood vs. PhilMont Christian (at Greenwood HS at 7:00pm)

Sullivan County vs. LaAcademia (at Sullivan County HS at 7:00pm)

Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Saint Joseph’s Academy (at Pitt-Johnstown University at 7:30pm)

Imani Christian Academy vs. Clarion (at North Allegheny HS at 7:30pm)

Union (9) vs. Turkeyfoot (at Union HS in Rimersburg at 7:00pm)

Harmony vs. DuBois Central Catholic (at Harmony HS at 7:00pm)

Farrell vs. Geibel Catholic (at Farrell HS at 7:00pm)

Portage Area vs. Cameron County (at Portage HS at 7:00pm)

Union (7) vs. Kennedy Catholic (at Union HS in New Castle at 7:00pm)

Southern Fulton vs. Carlynton (at McConnellsburg HS at 7:00pm)

Elk County Catholic vs. Neighborhood Academy (at Elk County Catholic 7:00pm)