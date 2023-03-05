(WHTM) —
Class 6A
First Round (Friday March 10th)
Plymouth Whitemarsh vs. Chambersburg (at Plymouth Whitemarsh HS at 4:00pm)
Archbishop Wood vs. CB East (at Archbishop Ryan HS at 6:30pm)
Central vs. North Penn (at West Philadelphia HS at 3:00pm)
Scranton vs. Coatesville (at Scranton HS at 5:00pm)
Parkland vs. WC Henderson (at Parkland HS at 3:00pm)
Cumberland Valley vs. Garnet Valley (at Cumberland Valley HS at 3:00pm)
Lower Merion vs. Williamsport (at Lower Merion HS at 6:00pm)
Roman Catholic vs. Perkiomen Valley (at West Philadelphia HS at 5:00pm)
Reading vs. Haverford (at Reading HS at 3:00pm)
Bethlehem Liberty vs. Upper Darby (at Liberty HS at 3:00pm)
Downingtown West vs. Waynesboro (at Downingtown West HS at 5:00pm)
New Castle vs. Erie (at New Castle HS at 3:00pm)
Hempfield vs. Emmaus (at Hempfield HS at 4:00pm)
Spring-Ford vs. Central York (at Spring-Ford HS at 3:00pm)
Pittsburgh Central Catholic vs. Wilson (at Gateway Hs at 3:30pm)
State College vs. Upper St. Clair (at State College at 4:00pm)
Class 5A
First Round (Friday March 10th)
Radnor vs. Warwick (at Radnor HS at 7:00pm)
West Scranton vs. West Philadelphia (at Scranton at 7:00pm)
Archbishop Ryan vs. West Chester Rustin (at Archbishop Ryan HS at 6:30pm)
East Stroudsburg South vs. West Chester East (at East Stroudsburg South HS at 7:00pm)
Abington Heights vs. Murrell Dobbins (at Abington Heights HS at 7:00pm)
Pocono Mountain West vs. Chichester (at Pocono Mtn West HS at 7:00pm)
Unionville vs. Muhlenberg (at Unionville HS at 7:00pm)
Imhotep Charter vs. Holy Ghost HS (at Abraham Lincoln HS at 7:00pm)
Exeter Township vs. Fox Chapel (at Exeter Township HS at 6:00pm)
North Hills vs. Mechanicsburg (at North Hills MS at 6:00pm)
Peters Township vs. Milton Hershey (at Peters Township HS at 6:00pm)
Central Mountain vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (at Central Mountain Hs at 7:00pm)
Cathedral Prep vs. South Fayette (at Hagerty Family Events Center at 7:30 pm)
Manheim Central vs. Mars (at Manheim Township HS at 5:30pm)
Hershey vs. Gateway (at Hershey Hs at 6:00pm)
Penn Hills vs. DuBois (at Penn Hills HS at 7:00pm)
Class 4A
First Round (Friday March 10th)
Neumann Goretti vs. Middletown (at Archbishop Wood HS at 7:00pm)
Bethlehem Catholic vs. Greater Nanticoke Area (at Bethlehem Catholic HS at 7:00pm)
Bishop Shanahan vs. Audenried (at Bishop Shanahan HS at 7:00pm)
Scranton Prep vs. Octorara (at Scranton Prep HS at 7:00pm)
Allentown Central Catholic vs. E&S Carver (at Allentown Central Catholic HS at 7:00pm)
Fleetwood at Cardinal O’Hara (at Fleetwood HS at 7:00pm)
Overbrook vs. Blue Mountain (TBD)
Danville Area vs. Eastern York (at Danville HS at 7:00pm)
Berks Catholic vs. Uniontown (at Berks Catholic HS at 6:00pm)
Lewisburg Area vs. Littlestown (at Lewisburg HS at 7:30pm)
Valley View vs. Shamokin Area (at Valley View HS at 7:00pm)
North Catholic vs. Hickory (at North Catholic at 7:00pm)
Lincoln Park vs. South Allegheny (at Lincoln Park HS at 7:00pm)
Greater Jonestown vs. Highland (at Greater Johnstown at 7:00pm)
Clearfield vs. Laurel Highlands (at Clearfield HS at 7:00pm)
Grove City vs. Hampton (at Grove City HS at 7:00pm)
Class 3A
First Round (Saturday March 11th)
West Catholic vs. Columbia (TBD)
Holy Redeemer vs. SLA Beeber (at Holy Redeemer HS at 3:00pm)
Delone Catholic vs. North Penn-Mansfield (at Delone Catholic Hs at 12:30pm)
Executive Education vs. String Theory (at Executive Education HS at 3:00pm)
Troy vs. Mid Valley (at Troy HS at 4:00pm)
Saucon Valley vs. Devon Prep (at Saucon Valley HS at 3:00pm)
MCS vs. Palmerton (TBD)
Trinity vs. Vaux Big Picture (at Trinity HS at 3:00pm)
Penn Cambria vs. Yough (at Penn Cambria HS at 5:00pm)
Bedford vs. Steel Valley (at Bedford HS at 2:00pm)
OLSH vs. Westmont Hilltop (at South Fayette HS at 3:00pm)
Franklin vs. Shady Side Academy (at Franklin HS at 3:00pm)
Deer Lakes vs. Seneca (at Deer Lakes HS at 3:30pm)
Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Loyalsock Township (at Bishop Guilfoyle HS at 7:30pm)
Oil City vs. Neshannock (at Oil City HS at 3:00pm)
Brookville vs. Seton-La Salle (at Brookeville HS at 5:00pm)
Class 2A
First Round (Saturday March 11th)
Muncy vs. Mount Union (at Muncy HS at 6:00pm)
Holy Cross vs. Minersville (at Holy Cross HS at 3:00pm)
Tri-Valley HS vs. Sankofa Freedom (at Tri-Valley HS at 3:00pm)
Dock Mennonite vs. Antietam (at Dock Mennonite HS at 6:00pm)
Mahanoy Area vs. Northwest (at Mahanoy Area HS at 3:00pm)
Constitution vs. Delaware County Christian (TBD)
Lancaster Mennonite vs. St. John Neumann (at Lancaster Mennonite HS at 2:00pm)
Conemaugh Township vs. Eden Christian Academy (at Conemaugh Township HS at 2:00pm)
Aliquippa vs. Karns City (at Aliquippa HS at 2:00pm)
West Branch vs. Cambridge Springs (at West Branch HS at 4:00pm)
Mercer vs. Southern Huntingdon (at Mercer HS at 4:30)
Clarion Limestone vs. Bishop Canevin (at Clarion Limestone HS at 2:00pm)
Erie First Christian vs. Clairton (at Hagerty Family Events Center at 3:00pm)
Northgate vs. McConnellsburg (at Northgate HS at 2:00pm)
Otto Eldred vs. Greensburg CC (at Otto Eldred HS at 4:30pm)
United vs. Serra Catholic (at Central Cambria HS at 4:30pm)
Class 1A
First Round (Friday March 10th)
Linville Hill Christian vs. North Penn-Liberty (at Manheim Township HS at 7:00pm)
City School vs. Bethlehem Christian (TBD)
Northumberland Christian vs. Forest City (at Lewisburg Area HS at 6:00pm)
Chester Charter Academy vs. Lancaster Country Day (Strath Haven HS at 5:00pm)
Notre Dame vs. Mount Calvary (at East Stroudsburg South HS at 5:00pm)
Greenwood vs. PhilMont Christian (at Greenwood HS at 7:00pm)
Sullivan County vs. LaAcademia (at Sullivan County HS at 7:00pm)
Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Saint Joseph’s Academy (at Pitt-Johnstown University at 7:30pm)
Imani Christian Academy vs. Clarion (at North Allegheny HS at 7:30pm)
Union (9) vs. Turkeyfoot (at Union HS in Rimersburg at 7:00pm)
Harmony vs. DuBois Central Catholic (at Harmony HS at 7:00pm)
Farrell vs. Geibel Catholic (at Farrell HS at 7:00pm)
Portage Area vs. Cameron County (at Portage HS at 7:00pm)
Union (7) vs. Kennedy Catholic (at Union HS in New Castle at 7:00pm)
Southern Fulton vs. Carlynton (at McConnellsburg HS at 7:00pm)
Elk County Catholic vs. Neighborhood Academy (at Elk County Catholic 7:00pm)