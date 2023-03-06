(WHTM) — State tournament basketball brackets are officially set for the PIAA 2023 girls basketball tournament. You can check out the entire bracket and schedules below. This article will continue to be updated with scores and next round pairings as the tournament progresses.

Class 6A

First Round (Friday March 10th)

Perkiomen Valley vs. Red Lion (at Perkiomen Valley HS at 7:00pm)

Archbishop Carroll vs. Neshaminy (at Archbishop Carroll HS at 4:30 pm)

Central vs. Springfield (D) (at Archbishop Ryan HS at 5:00pm)

Wyoming Valley West vs. Abington (at Wyoming Valley West HS 7:00pm)

Easton vs. Unionville (at Easton HS at 7:00pm)

Central York vs. Souderton (at Central York High School at 7:00pm)

Spring-Ford vs. Dallastown (at Spring-Ford HS at 7:00pm)

Cardinal O’Hara vs. Conestoga (at Archbishop Carroll HS at 6:00pm)

Cedar Cliff vs. Garnet Valley (at Cedar Cliff HS at 7:00pm)

Bethlehem Liberty vs. Upper Dublin (at Liberty HS at 7:00pm)

Pennsbury vs. Nazareth (at Pennsbury HS at 7:00pm)

Upper St. Clair vs. McDowell (at Upper St. Clair HS at 7:00pm)

Central Dauphin vs. Norwin (at Central Dauphin HS at 6:00pm)

Haverford vs. Lebanon (at Haverford HS at 7:00pm)

North Allegheny vs. Manheim Township (at North Allegheny HS at 6:00pm)

Altoona vs. Mt. Lebanon (at Altoona at 6:00pm)

Class 5A

First Round (Saturday March 11th)

West Chester Rustin vs. Susquehannock (at West Chester Rustin HS at 2:00pm)

Abington Heights vs. Archbishop Ryan (at Abington Heights HS at 3:00pm)

Freire Charter vs. Gwynedd Mercy (at Archbishop Wood HS at 4:30pm)

Bethlehem Catholic vs. Upper Moreland (at Bethlehem Catholic HS at 3:00pm)

Pittston Area vs. Samuel Fels (at Pittston HS at 3:00pm)

Bangor vs. Bishop Shanahan (at Bangor HS 3:00pm)

Villa Maria Academy vs. Scranton (at Great Valley HS at 12:00pm)

Archbishop Wood vs. Mount St. Joseph’s (at Archbishop Wood HS at 3:00pm)

Greencastle-Antrim vs. Penn Trafford (at Greencastle-Antrim HS at 4:00pm)

McKeesport vs. Northern (at McKeesport HS at 2:00pm)

Oakland Catholic vs. Manheim Central (at Gateway HS at 2:00pm)

Hollidaysburg vs. Lower Dauphin (at Hollidaysburg HS at 4:00pm)

Cathedral Prep vs. Trinity Area (at Hagerty Family Events Center at 4:30pm)

York Suburban vs. Mars Area (at York Suburban HS at 3:00pm)

Mechanicsburg vs. Woodland Hills (at Mechanicsburg HS at 3:00pm)

South Fayette vs. West York (at South Fayette HS at 4:30pm)

Class 4A

First Round (Saturday March 11th)

Lansdale Catholic vs. Bishop McDevitt (at Archbishop Ryan HS at 3:00pm)

Jersey Shore vs. Wyoming Area (at Jersey Shore HS at 4:00pm)

Delone Catholic vs. MaST Charter (at Delone Catholic HS at 2:00pm)

Allentown Central Catholic vs. Eastern York (at Allentown Central Catholic at 3:00pm)

Scranton Prep vs. NW Lehigh or Lewisburg (at Scranton Prep HS at 3:00pm)

Nazareth Academy vs. E&S Carver (at Holy Family College at 3:00pm)

Audenried vs. Berks Catholic (TBD)

Central Columbia vs. Trinity (at Central Columbia HS at 4:00pm)

Wyomissing vs. Parkway Center City (at Wyomissing HS at 3:00pm)

North Schuylkill vs. Neumann Goretti (at North Schuylkill HS at 3:00pm)

Harbor Creek vs. Quaker Valley (at Harbor Creek HS at 3:00pm)

North Catholic vs. Conneaut (at North Catholic HS at 2:00pm)

Punxsutawney vs. Knoch (at Punxsutawney HS at 3:00pm)

Blackhawk vs. Warren (at Blackhawk HS at 2:00pm)

Penn Cambria vs. Highlands (at Penn Cambria HS at 3:30pm)

Fairview vs. Beaver Area (at Fairview HS at 3:00pm)

Class 3A

First Round (Friday March 10th)

Imhotep Charter vs. Pequea Valley (at Abraham Lincoln HS at 5:00pm)

Dunmore vs. Bloomsburg (at Dunmore HS at 7:00pm)

Columbia vs. Loyalsock Township (at Columbia HS at 7:00pm)

Pen Argyl vs. Lake Lehman (Moravian Academy at 7:00pm)

Mr. Carmel Area vs. Holy Redeemer (at Mt. Carmel Area HS at 7:00pm)

West Catholic vs. Palmerton (TBD)

New Hope Solebury vs. Masterman (at New Hope Solebury at 7:00pm)

Lancaster Catholic vs. Pickett Mastery Charter (at Lancaster Catholic at 7:00pm)

River Valley vs. York Catholic (at River Valley at 6:00pm)

Laurel vs. Sharpsville (at Laurel HS at 7:00pm)

Karns City vs. Shady Side Academy (at Karns City at 7:00pm)

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Waynesburg Central (at Hagerty Family Events Center at 6:00pm)

Avonworth vs. Forest Hills (at North Hills HS at 7:30pm)

Wilmington vs. OLSH (at Wilmington HS at 7:00pm)

Westmont Hilltop vs. Neshannock (at Westmont Hilltop HS at 7:00pm)

Chestnut Ridge vs. KeystonE Oaks (at Pitt-Johnstown University at 6:00pm)

Class 2A

First Round (Friday March 10th)

South Williamsport vs. Lancaster Mennonite (at South Williamsport HS at 7:00pm)

Faith Christian Academy vs. Belmont Charter (at Faith Christian Academy HS at 7:00pm)

Montrose vs. Northwest (at Montrose HS at 7:00pm)

Marian Catholic vs. Mast ll (at Marian Catholic HS at 7:00pm)

Penn Treaty vs. Sacred Heart Academy (TBD)

Line Mountain vs. Northern Lehigh (at Line Mountain HS at 7:00pm)

Millersburg vs. Tri-Valley (at Millersburg HS at 7:00pm)

Homer Center vs. Chartiers Houston (at Homer Center HS at 7:00pm)

Shenango vs. Marion Center (at Shenango HS at 7:00pm)

Moniteau vs. Lakewood (at Moniteau HS at 7:00pm)

Maplewood vs. Aliquippa (at Maplewood HS at 7:00pm)

Windber vs. Greensburg CC (at Windber HS at 7:00pm)

Redbank vs. Serra Catholic (at Redbank HS at 6:00pm)

Freedom Area vs. Bishop McCort (at Freedom Area HS at 7:00pm)

United vs. Burgettstown (at Central Cambria HS at 7:00pm)

Kennedy Catholic vs. Brentwood (at Kennedy Catholic HS at 7:00pm)

Class 1A

First Round (Saturday March 11th)

Linville Hill advanced through first round via forfeit

Mount Cavalry vs. Shade (at Mount Cavalry HS at 3:00pm)

Nativity BVM vs. Lourdes (at Nativity BVM HS at 3:00pm)

St. John Neumann vs. Weatherly (at St. John Neumann HS at 7:00pm)

The Christian Academy vs. High Point (at Delaware County Christian HS at 6:00pm)

Mountain View vs. Harrisburg Christian (at Mountain View HS at 5:00pm)

Jenkintown vs. Christian School of York (at Jenkintown HS at 4:00pm)

Meadowbrook Christian 1 vs. Harrisburg Academy (at St. John Neumann HS at 5:30pm)

Union vs. Clarion (at Union HS at 2:00pm)

Elk County Catholic vs. Northern Bedford (at Elk County Catholic at 2:00pm)

Jamestown vs. DuBois Central Catholic (at Mercer HS at 3:00pm)

Williamsburg vs. St. Joseph (at Claysburg HS at 4:00pm)

Berlin Brothersvalley vs. North Clarion (at Pitt-Johnstown University at 2:00pm)

Aquinas Academy vs. Juniata Valley (at Deer Lakes HS at 2:00pm)

Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Bishop Canevin (at Bishop Guilfoyle HS at 6:00pm)

Otto Eldred vs. Monessen (at Otto Eldred HS at 3:00pm)