PIAA delays start of fall sports by two weeks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PIAA has announced they are delaying the start of fall sports by two weeks. There are hopes that this two-week buffer will allow the PIAA to engage in further discussions with the Governor’s office.

UPDATE: Here is a statement from PIAA Executive Director Dr. Bob Lombardi. “I don’t see this as kicking the can down the road, says the Board wants to take its time to understand the Governor’s recommendations.”

We will update if we get more information.

