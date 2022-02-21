PIAA District 3 Basketball First Round times & sites

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA DIstrict III basketball brackets are set for the 2022 championships. The first round begins on Monday, February 21 with the final champions crowned on March 5, 2022.

Below are the sites and times of the first round games held on Monday, Feb. 21 and Tuesday, Feb. 22. There is one first round game scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Girls Basketball (first round)

CLASS 6A

Monday, February 21 at 7 p.m.

9 Wilson (15-5) at 8 Penn Manor (15-7)

12 Lebanon (15-7) at 5 Central York (18-4)

10 Manheim Township (14-7) at 7 Hempfield (14-5)

11 Gov. Mifflin (14-8) at 6 Cumberland Valley (17-4)

Class 5A

Tuesday, February 22 at 7 p.m.

16 Northeastern (9-13) at 1 Mechanicsburg (18-4)

9 Spring Grove (9-11) at 8 Twin Valley (14-7)

12 Palmyra (11-11) at 5 West York (14-6)

15 Garden Spot (11-11) at 2 Gettysburg (17-4)

10 York Suburban (13-9) at 7 Lampeter-Strasburg (13-7)

14 Hershey (10-12) at 3 Greencastle-Antrim (17-3)

11 West Perry (13-9) at 6 Lower Dauphin (13-9)

13 New Oxford (10-12) at 4 Manheim Central (17-4) – Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. at Doe Run Elementary

Class 4A

Tuesday, February 22 at 7 p.m.

9 Bishop McDevitt (16-6) at 8 James Buchanan (16-6)

10 Wyomissing (13-8) at 7 Bermudian Springs (18-4)

Class 3A

Tuesday, February 22 at 7 p.m.

5 Susquenita (11-9) at 4 York Catholic (10-12)

6 Upper Dauphin (13-9) at 3 Pequea Valley (12-10)

Class 2A

The 2A bracket begins in the Semifinals on Friday, February 25.

Class 1A

Tuesday, February 22 at 7 p.m.

8 West Shore Christian (10-10) at 1 Christian School of York (21-1)

5 High Point Baptist (14-6) at 4 New Covenant Christian (12-6)

7 Greenwood (8-10) at 2 Lititz Christian (15-3)

6 Mount Calvary Christian (13-9) at 3 Lancaster Country Christian (14-6)

Boys Basketball (first round)

Class 6A

Tuesday, February 22 at 7 p.m.

9 Wilson (14-8) at 8 Waynesboro (17-4)

12 Muhlenberg (18-5) at 5 Cedar Cliff (19-4)

10 Lebanon (16-8) at 7 Warwick (17-4)

11 Red Lion (18-5) at 6 Chambersburg (16-5)

Class 5A

Monday, February 21 at 7 p.m.

16 Mechanicsburg (11-11) at 1 Lampeter-Strasburg (22-0)

9 Northeastern (15-8) at 8 Manheim Central (17-7)

13 Fleetwood (16-6) at 4 Hershey (17-5)

12 Susquehannock at 5 Palmyra (17-5)

15 Big Spring (14-8) at 2 West York (20-2)

10 Exeter Township (11-11) at 7 Milton Hershey (13-9)

14 Octorara (14-9) at 3 Shippensburg (16-2)

11 Lower Dauphin (11-11) at 6 Elizabethtown (13-9)

Class 4A

Monday, February 21 at 7 p.m.

9 Wyomissing (12-10) at 8 ELCO (13-10)

10 Oley Valley (13-8) at 7 Boiling Springs (13-9)

Class 3A

Monday, February 21 at 7 p.m.

5 Lancaster Catholic (7-13) at 4 Kutztown (13-9)

6 Brandywine Heights (7-15) at 3 Tulpehocken (17-5)

Class 2A

Tuesday, February 22 at 7 p.m.

5 Greenwood (13-9) at 4 Upper Dauphin (15-7)

6 Fairfield (12-10) at 3 Lancaster Mennonite (13-9)

Class 1A

Monday, February 21 at 7 p.m.

8 Lancaster County Christian (13-10) at 1 Mount Calvary Christian (21-1)

5 New Covenant Christian School (14-7) at 4 Lancaster Country Day (14-8)

7 LaAcademia Partnership Charter (9-10) at 2 Linville Hill Christian School (18-2)

6 West Shore Christian Academy (15-7) at 3 High Point Baptist (20-3)

The second round and quarterfinals will begin on Thursday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb. 25. The PIAA District III Championships are scheduled for six games on Thursday, March 3 and six games for Saturday, March 5. Those Championships will be at GIANT Center in Hershey.