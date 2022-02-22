HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA District III basketball brackets move into the quarterfinal round for the 2022 championships. The first round began on Monday, February 21 with the final champions crowned on March 5, 2022.

Below are the sites and times of the quarterfinal games held on Thursday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb. 25. If the games have concluded, the results are updated.

Girls Basketball (quarterfinals)

Class 6A

Thursday, February 24 at 7 p.m.

8 Penn Manor (17-8) at 1 Cedar Cliff (24-0)

5 Central York (19-5) at 4 Central Dauphin (17-4)

10 Manheim Township (15-7) at 2 Dallastown (20-3)

6 Cumberland Valley (18-4) at 3 Red Lion (18-4)

Class 5A

Friday, February 25 at 7 p.m.

8 Twin Valley (15-8) at 1 Mechanicsburg (19-4)

7 Lampeter-Strasburg (15-8) at 2 Gettysburg (19-5)

6 Lower Dauphin (14-9) at 3 Greencastle-Antrim (18-3)

*West York will face the winner of Manheim Central/New Oxford on Wednesday, Feb. 23

Class 4A

Friday, February 25 at 7 p.m.

9 Bishop McDevitt (17-6) at 1 Delone Catholic (23-1) “This game is at 6 p.m.

5 Lancaster Catholic (21-4) at 4 Schuylkill Valley (20-2)

7 Bermudian Springs (22-4) at 2 Eastern York (20-3)

6 Big Spring (18-4) at 3 Berks Catholic (19-5)

Class 3A

Friday, February 25 at 7 p.m.

4 York Catholic (11-12) at 1 Brandywine Heights (17-5)

3 Pequea Valley (13-11) at 2 Trinity (16-7)

Class 2A

Friday, February 25 at 7 p.m.

4 Millersburg (11-11) at 1 Columbia (22-1)

3 Lancaster Country Day (18-4) at 2 Linden Hall (11-5)



*These games are both Semifinals as only four teams qualify in Class 2A

Class 1A

Friday, February 25 at 7 p.m.

4 New Covenant Christian (13-7) at 1 Christian School of York (23-1)

6 Mount Calvary Christian (14-9) at 7 Greenwood (9-11)

Boys Basketball (quarterfinals)

Class 6A

Friday, February 25 at 7 p.m.

9 Wilson (15-8) at 1 Reading (22-3)

5 Cedar Cliff (20-4) at 4 Hempfield (19-5)

7 Warwick (18-5) at 2 Cumberland Valley (18-5)

6 Chambersburg (17-5) at 3 Central Dauphin (15-4)

Class 5A

Thursday, February 24 at 7 p.m.

9 Northeastern (16-9) at 1 Lampeter-Strasburg (24-0)

12 Susquehannock (15-7) at 4 Hershey (18-5)

10 Exeter Township (12-12) at 2 West York (23-2)

11 Lower Dauphin (12-11) at 3 Shippensburg (18-3)

Class 4A

Thursday, February 24 at 7 p.m.

8 ELCO (14-10) at 1 Berks Catholic (20-4)

4 Littlestown (18-5) at 5 Eastern York (16-9)

7 Boiling Springs (14-9) at 2 Trinity (16-5)

6 Bishop McDevitt (14-8) at 3 Middletown (18-3)

Class 3A

Thursday, February 24 at 7 p.m.

5 Lancaster Catholic (8-13) at 1 Columbia (20-2)

3 Tulpehocken (18-5) at 2 York Catholic (16-7)



*These games are Semifinals as only six teams qualify for the Class 3A playoffs

Class 2A

Friday, February 25 at 7 p.m.

5 Greenwood (13-9) at 1 Antietam (19-4)

3 Lancaster Mennonite (14-9) at 2 Delone Catholic (16-7) *This game is at 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Thursday, February 24 at 7 p.m.

4 Lancaster Country Day (15-8) at 1 Mount Calvary Christian (24-1)

3 High Point Baptist (21-4) at 2 Linville Hill Christian School (20-3)

The quarterfinals and some semifinals will begin on Thursday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb. 25. The PIAA District III Championships are scheduled for six games on Thursday, March 3 and six games for Saturday, March 5. Those Championships will be at GIANT Center in Hershey.