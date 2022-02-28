HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It is championship week for the PIAA District III basketball playoffs for the 2022 championships. The first round began on Monday, February 21 with the final champions crowned on March 5, 2022.

Below are the sites and times of the semifinals games held on Monday, Feb. 28 and Tuesday, March 1. If the games have concluded, the results are updated.

Girls Basketball (semifinals)

Class 6A

Monday, February 28 at 7 p.m.

4 Central Dauphin (18-4) at 1 Cedar Cliff (25-0)

6 Cumberland Valley (19-4) at 2 Dallastown (21-3)

Class 5A

Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

4 Manheim Central (19-5) at 1 Mechanicsburg (20-4)

6 Lower Dauphin (15-9) at 2 Gettysburg (20-5)

Class 4A

Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

5 Lancaster Catholic (22-4) at 1 Delone Catholic (24-1)

7 Bermudian Springs (23-4) at 3 Berks Catholic (20-5)

Boys Basketball (semifinals)

Class 6A

Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

5 Cedar Cliff (21-4) at 1 Reading (23-3)

7 Warwick (19-5) at 3 Central Dauphin (16-4)

Class 5A

Monday, February 28 at 7 p.m.

4 Hershey (19-5) at 1 Lampeter-Strasburg (25-0)

3 Shippensburg (19-3) at 2 West York (24-2)

Class 4A

Monday, February 28 at 7 p.m.

4 Littlestown (19-5) at 1 Berks Catholic (21-4)

3 Middletown (19-3) at 2 Trinity (17-5)

The semifinals will begin on Monday, Feb. 28 and Tuesday, March 1. The PIAA District III Championships are scheduled for six games on Thursday, March 3 and six games for Saturday, March 5. Those Championships will be at GIANT Center in Hershey.