The journey to a PIAA District III crown continues for four schools in each bracket and in this article we will update you throughout the duration of the tournament with schedules and results for both Class 3A and 2A.

Below you can find the past matchups and upcoming games in each division.

Class 2A:

First Round:

#8 Berks Catholic def. #9 Schuylkill Valley (13-8)

#5 New Oxford def. #12 Wyomissing (14-4)

#10 Lancaster Country Day def. #7 Palmyra (16-9)

#6 Red Lands def. #11 Hershey (10-8)

Quarterfinals:

#1 Susquehannock def. #8 Berks Catholic (17-8)

#4 Calico def. #5 New Oxford (16-12)

#2 Lampeter-Strasburg def. #10 Lancaster Country Day (15-2)

#3 Trinity def. #6 Red Lands (20-8)

Semifinals:

#1 Susquehannock vs. #4 Calico (at Susquehannock HS @7:00pm)

#2 Lampeter-Strasburg vs. #3 Trinity (at Lampeter-Strasburg HS @7:00pm)

Championship:

Winners of semifinal play Thurs. May 26 at 7:00pm at Speed Ebersole Stadium

Class 3A:

First Round:

#9 Carlisle def. #8 Governor Mifflin (13-8)

#5 Wilson def. #12 South Western (15-5)

#10 Penn Manor def. #7 Red Lion (10-9)

#11 Dallastown def. #6 State College (16-8)

Quarterfinals:

#1 Manheim Township def. #9 Carlisle (18-1)

#4 Hempfield def. #5 Wilson (9-8)

#2 Central York def. #10 Penn Manor (15-4)

#3 Cumberland Valley def. #11 Dallastown (9-4)

Semifinals:

#1 Manheim Township vs. #4 Hempfield (at Manheim Townships HS at 5:00pm)

#2 Central York vs. #3 Cumberland Valley (at Central York HS at 7:00pm)

Championship:

Winners of semifinals will play in the championship on Thurs. May 26 at 5:00pm at Speed Ebersole Stadium