It’s championship week for the PIAA District III boys volleyball tournament. The title games kick off on Thursday for Class 2A and 3A, but first eight teams across both divisions will battle for a chance to punch their ticket into the district finals.

Below are the updated brackets and schedules for both Class 2A and 3A tournament.

Class 2A

First Round:

#9 Northern York def. #8 Berks Catholic, 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-20)

#7 Brandywine Heights def. #10 Cocalico, 3-2 (25-19, 23-25, 25-20, 22-25, 16-14)

Quarterfinals:

#1 Lower Dauphin def. #9 Northern York, 3-0 (25-11, 26-24, 25-16)

#4 Garden Spot def. #5 York Catholic, 3-0 (26-24, 26-24, 25-16)

#2 York Suburban def. #7 Brandywine Heights, 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-21)

#6 Manheim Central def. #3 Lancaster Mennonite, 3-2 (25-21, 20-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11)

Semifinals:

#1 Lower Dauphin vs. #4 Garden Spot (at Lower Dauphin HS on Tues. May 24 at 7:00pm)

#2 York Suburban vs. #6 Manheim Central (at York Suburban HS on Tues. May 24 at 7:00pm)

Championship:

Winners of semifinals will play Thurs. May 26 at Central York HS at 7:00pm

Class 3A

First Round:

#9 Governor Mifflin def. #8 Mechanicsburg, 3-2 (23-25, 32-30, 24-26, 25-19, 15-12)

#4 Warwick def. #13 Carlisle, 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-11)

#5 Exeter Township def. #12 Wilson, 3-1 (21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 26-24)

#10 Northeastern def. #7 Central York, 3-1 (25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 26-24)

#3 Cumberland Valley def. #14 State College, 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-21)

#6 Hempfield def. #11 Red Lion, 3-2 (21-25, 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 15-7)

Quarterfinals:

#1 Central Dauphin def. #9 Governor Mifflin, 3-0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-22)

#4 Warwick def. #5 Exeter Township, 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-17)

#2 Palmyra def. #10 Northeastern, 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-15)

#3 Cumberland Valley def. #6 Hempfield, 3-1 (19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-22)

Semifinals:

#1 Central Dauphin vs. #4 Warwick (at Central Dauphin HS on Tues. May 24 at 7:00pm)

#2 Palmyra vs. #3 Cumberland Valley (at Palmyra HS on Tues. May 24 at 7:00pm)

Championship:

Winners of semifinals will play Thurs. May 26 at Dallastown HS at 7:00pm