HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The playoff fields are set as our Midstate boys volleyball teams prepare for the 2023 PIAA District III Boys Volleyball Tournament. District champions will be crowned in Class 3A and 2A.

Below are full tournament schedules and a results tracker for each class. See when your team is playing and how they did below.

Class 3A

First Round (Tuesday, May 23)

No. 9 Carlisle at No. 8 Dallastown – 7:30pm

No. 13 Elizabethtown at No. 4 Northeastern – 7pm

No. 12 Central Dauphin at No. 5 Cedar Crest – 7pm

No. 10 Red Lion at No. 7 Hempfield – 7pm

No. 14 Penn Manor at No. 3 Central York – 7pm

No. 11 Conestoga Valley at No. 6 Gov. Mifflin – 7pm

Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 25)

Semifinals (Tuesday, May 30)

Championship (Thursday, June 1)

Class 2A

First Round (Tuesday, May 23)

No. 9 Cocalico at No. 8 Garden Spot – 7pm

No. 12 Hershey at No. 5 Northern – 7pm

No. 10 Linville Hill Christian at No. 7 Brandywine Heights – 7pm

No. 6 York Catholic def. No. 11 Fleetwood – 3-0

Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 25)

No. 6 York Catholic at No. 3 Manheim Central – 7pm

Semifinals (Tuesday, May 30)

Championship (Thursday, June 1)

The PIAA District III 2023 Boys Lacrosse Championship games will be on Thursday, June 1.