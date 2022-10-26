(WHTM) — The PIAA District III field hockey tournaments are underway across the area as teams battle for titles and their chance at a state tourney birth. We will continue to update this article for all classes with final results and bracket schedules. The higher seeds of each matchup are the host sites until championship games

Class 1A

First Round (Wednesday Oct. 26)

#1 Oley Valley vs. #16 Biglerville

#2 Boiling Springs vs. #15 Bermudian Springs

#3 Greenwood vs. #14 ELCO

#4 Berks-Catholic vs. #13 Kennard-Dale

#5 West Perry vs. #12 Susquenita

#6 Newport vs. #11 Wyomissing

#7 Annville-Cleona vs. #10 Lancaster Mennonite

#8 Bishop McDevitt vs. #9 Littlestown

Class 2A

First Round (Wednesday Oct. 26)

#1 Palmyra vs. #16 Spring Grove

#2 Hershey vs. #15 York Suburban

#3 Susquehannock vs. #14 New Oxford

#4 Mechanicsburg vs. #13 Lampeter-Strasburg

#5 Northern vs. # 12 Red Land

#6 Twin Valley vs. #11 Conestoga Valley

#7 Manheim Central vs. #10 Elizabethtown

#8 Ephrata vs. #9 Garden Spot

Class 3A

First Round (Wednesday Oct. 26)

#1 Wilson and #2 Penn Manor have first-round byes

#3 Lower Dauphin vs. #14 Carlisle

#4 Manheim Township vs. #13 Governor Mifflin

#5 State College vs. #12 Central York

#6 Central Dauphin vs. #11 Mifflin County

#7 Cumberland Valley vs. #10 Red Lion

#8 Dallastown vs. #9 Warwick