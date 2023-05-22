HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The playoff fields are set as our Midstate girls lacrosse teams prepare for the 2023 PIAA District III Girls Lacrosse Tournament. District champions will be crowned in Class 3A and 2A.

Below are full tournament schedules and a results tracker for each class. See when your team is playing and how they did below.

Class 3A

First Round (Tuesday, May 23)

No. 9 Dallastown at No. 8 Penn Manor – 7pm

No. 12 Exeter Township vs. No. 5 Palmyra – at OAL Sports Complex Belair – 5pm

No. 10 Mifflin Country at No. 7 South Western – 5:30pm

No. 11 Central Dauphin at No. 6 Wilson – 7pm

Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 25)

Semifinals (Tuesday, May 30)

Championship (Thursday, June 1)

Class 2A

First Round (Tuesday, May 23)

No. 9 Kennard-Dale at No. 8 Red Land (West Shore Stadium) – 7pm

No. 12 Trinity vs. No. 5 Susquehannock – at South Western HS – 4pm

No. 10 West Shore Christian at No. 7 Twin Valley – 7pm

No. 11 Cocalico at. No. 6 York Catholic – Monday, May 22 3pm

Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 25)

Semifinals (Tuesday, May 30)

Championship (Thursday, June 1)

The PIAA District III 2023 Girls Lacrosse Championship games will be on Thursday, June 1.