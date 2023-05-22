HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The playoff fields are set as our Midstate girls lacrosse teams prepare for the 2023 PIAA District III Girls Lacrosse Tournament. District champions will be crowned in Class 3A and 2A.
Below are full tournament schedules and a results tracker for each class. See when your team is playing and how they did below.
Class 3A
First Round (Tuesday, May 23)
No. 9 Dallastown at No. 8 Penn Manor – 7pm
No. 12 Exeter Township vs. No. 5 Palmyra – at OAL Sports Complex Belair – 5pm
No. 10 Mifflin Country at No. 7 South Western – 5:30pm
No. 11 Central Dauphin at No. 6 Wilson – 7pm
Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 25)
Semifinals (Tuesday, May 30)
Championship (Thursday, June 1)
Class 2A
First Round (Tuesday, May 23)
No. 9 Kennard-Dale at No. 8 Red Land (West Shore Stadium) – 7pm
No. 12 Trinity vs. No. 5 Susquehannock – at South Western HS – 4pm
No. 10 West Shore Christian at No. 7 Twin Valley – 7pm
No. 11 Cocalico at. No. 6 York Catholic – Monday, May 22 3pm
Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 25)
Semifinals (Tuesday, May 30)
Championship (Thursday, June 1)
The PIAA District III 2023 Girls Lacrosse Championship games will be on Thursday, June 1.