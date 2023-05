HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The playoff fields are set as our Midstate softball teams prepare for the 2023 PIAA District III Softball Tournament. District champions will be crowned in Class 1A-6A.

Below are full tournament schedules and a results tracker for each class. See when your team is playing and how they did below.

Class 6A

First Round (Monday, May 22)

No. 9 Hempfield def. No. 8 Wilson 5-3

No, 5 Warwick def. No. 12 Central York – 10-0

No. 7 Dallastown def. No. 10 Penn Manor – 3-0

No. 6 Manheim Township def. No. 11 Northeastern – 10-0

Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 25)

No. 9 Hempfield at No. 1 Chambersburg – 4:30pm

No. 5 Warwick at No. 4 Cumberland Valley – 6pm

No. 7 Dallastown at No. 2 Central Dauphin – 4:30pm

No. 6 Manheim Township at No. 3 Gov. Mifflin HS – TBA

Semifinals (Tuesday, May 30)

Championship (Thursday, June 1)

Class 5A

First Round (Monday, May 22)

No. 1 Solanco def. No. 16 Lower Dauphin – 12-1

No. 9 Ephrata def. No. 8 Manheim Central – 16-14

No. 4 Donegal def. No. 13 New Oxford – 7-5

No. 5 Northern def. No. 12 Red Land 13-3

No. 2 Mechanicsburg def. No. 15 Elizabethtown -14-0

No. 10 Shippensburg def. No. 7 Exeter Township – 3-2 in 10 innings

No. 3 South Western def. No. 14 Palmyra – 9-4

No. 6 Greencastle def. No. 11 Susquehannock – 10-0

Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 25)

No. 9 Ephrata at No. 1 Solanco – 4:30pm

No. 5 Northern at No. 4 Donegal – 4:30pm

No. 10 Shippensburg at No. 2 Mechanicsburg – 4:30pm

No. 6 Greencastle at No. 3 South Western – 4:30pm

Semifinals (Tuesday, May 30)

Championship (Thursday, June 1)

Class 4A

First Round (Monday, May 22)

No. 8 Middletown def. No. 8 Eastern York – 7-2

No. 10 Lampeter-Strasburg def. No. 7 Fleetwood – 12-4

Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 25)

No. 8 Middletown at No. 1 East Pennsboro – 4:30pm

No. 5 Trinity at No. 4 Northern Lebanon – 2:30pm

No. 10 Lampeter-Strasburg at No. 2 Hamburg – 4:30pm

No. 6 Berks Catholic at No. 3 Big Spring – 4:30pm

Semifinals (Tuesday, May 30)

Championship (Thursday, June 1)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals (Monday, May 22)

No. 4 Upper Dauphin def. No. 5 Annville-Cleona – 11-0

No. 2 Kutztown def. No. 7 Lancaster Catholic – 6-0

No. 3 Susquenita def. No. 6 Pequea Valley – 14-4

Semifinals (Thursday, May 25)

No. 4 Upper Dauphin at No. 1 Littlestown – 4:30pm

No. 3 Susquenita at No. 2 Kutztown – TBA

Championship (Tuesday, May 30)

Class 2A

Semifinals (Thursday, May 25)

No. 4 Newport at No. 1 Delone Catholic – 4:30pm

No. 3 Brandywine Heights at No. 2 Fairfield – 4:30pm

Championship (Tuesday, May 30)

Class 1A

Championship (Wednesday, May 24)

No. 2 Greenwood vs. No. 1 Halifax – at Cumberland Valley HS at 7pm

This article will continue to be updated as the teams move through the 2023 PIAA District III Softball Tournament. The Class 1A Championship game will be Wednesday, May 24. The Class 2A and 3A Championship games will be played on Tuesday, May 30. The Class 4A, 5A and 6A Championship games will be played on Thursday, June 1.