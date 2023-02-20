(WHTM) — It’s tournament time for high school boys basketball as the PIAA District lll tourneys are underway across Central Pennsylvania.

Undefeated Reading looks to defend their crown in Class 6A this year. But they aren’t the only champions from last year chasing another crown. Lampeter-Strasburg (5A), Berks Catholic (4A), Columbia (3A), Lancaster Mennonite (2A), and Linville Hill Christian School (1A) are all looking to repeat.

All rounds will be played at the home gym of the higher seed in the matchup, unless otherwise listed. The championship games which will be played at the Giant Center in Hershey.

This article will continue to be updated with scores and next-round pairings.

Class 6A Bracket

First Round (Tuesday Feb. 21, all games at 7:00 p.m.)

Reading, York, Cumberland Valley, and Hempfield receive byes

#12 Red Lion at #5 Waynesboro

#11 Dallastown at #6 Central York

#10 Cedar Crest at #7 Wilson

#9 Carlisle at #8 Chambersburg

Class 5A Bracket

First Round (Monday Feb. 20, all games at 7:00 p.m.)

Manheim Central and Lampeter-Strasburg receive byes

#4 Mechanicsburg def. #13 Greencastle-Antrim (52-44)

#5 Warwick def. #12 Donegal (62-38)

#6 Milton Hershey def. #11 Red Land (75-48)

#7 Hershey def. #10 Susquehannock (57-30)

#9 Muhlenburg def. #8 West York (46-49)

Quarterfinals (Thursday Feb. 23, all games at 7:00 p.m.)

#5 Warwick at #4 Mechanicsburg

#6 Milton Hershey at #3 Exeter Township

#7 Hershey at #2 Lampeter-Strasburg

#9 Muhlenburg at #1 Manheim Central

Class 4A Bracket

First Round (Monday Feb. 20, all games at 7:00 p.m.)

Berks Catholic, Fleetwood, Littlestown, Bishop McDevitt, Octorara, and Eastern York received byes

#8 Kennard Dale def. #9 ELCO (57-50)

#10 Middletown def. #7 Schuykill Valley (47-45)

Quarterfinals (Thursday Feb. 23, all games at 7:00 p.m.)

#5 Eastern York at #4 Octorara

#6 Bishop McDevitt at #3 Littlestown

#8 Kennard Dale at #1 Berks Catholic

#10 Middletown at #2 Fleetwood

Class 3A Bracket

First Round (Monday Feb. 20, all games at 7:00 p.m.)

Columbia and Trinity received byes

#3 Oley Valley def. #6 Brandywine Heights (67-53)

#5 Delone Catholic def. #4 York Catholic

Quarterfinals (Thursday Feb. 23, all games at 7:00 p.m.)

#5 Delone Catholic at #1 Columbia

#3 Oley Valley at #2 Trinity

Class 2A Bracket

Semifinals (Wednesday Feb. 22, all games at 7:00 p.m.)

#4 Steel High at #1 Lancaster Mennonite

#3 Antietam at #2 Halifax

Class 1A Bracket

First Round (Tuesday Feb. 20)

Linville Hill Christian, Mount Cavalry Christian, Lancaster Country Day School, Greenwood, Dayspring Christian, and LaAcademia Charter receive byes

#10 West Shore Christian at #7 High Point Baptist at 6:00 p.m. at High Point Baptist

#9 Coventry Christian at #8 Conestoga Christian at 7:30 p.m. at High Point Baptist