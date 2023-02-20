(WHTM) — District tournaments are officially underway around Central Pennsylvania. There are a handful of powerhouse teams ready to chance a title, including the only two undefeated squads in the district Cedar Cliff (21-0) and Lebanon (22-0) in Class 6A.

All rounds will be played at the home gym of the higher seed in the matchup, except for the championship games which will be played at the Giant Center in Hershey.

This article will continue to be updated with scores and next-round pairings.

Class 6A Bracket

First Round (Monday Feb. 20, all games at 7:00 p.m.)

Cedar Cliff and Lebanon receive first round byes

#9 Cedar Crest at #8 York

#10 Ephrata at #7 Manheim Central

#11 Dallastown at #6 Northeastern

#12 Cumberland Valley at #5 Central Dauphin

Class 5A Bracket

First Round (Tuesday Feb. 21, all games at 7:00 p.m.)

Greencastle-Antrim and Northern York receive first round byes

#9 Susquehannock at #8 Lampeter-Strasburg

#10 Red Land at #7 West York

#11 Shippensburg at #6 York Suburban

#12 Susquehanna Township at #5 Lower Dauphin

#13 Milton Hershey at #4 Mechanicsburg

#14 Warwick at #3 Manheim Central

Class 4A Bracket

First Round (Tuesday Feb. 21, all games at 7:00 p.m.)

#10 Bermudian Spring at #7 Bishop McDevitt

#9 Northern Lebanon at #8 Trinity

Quarterfinals (Friday Feb. 24, all games at 7:00 p.m.)

Delone Catholic and Berks Catholic receive byes

#6 Middletown at #3 Wyomissing

#5 James Buchanan at #4 Eastern York

Class 3A Bracket

First Round (Tuesday Feb. 21, all games at 7:00 p.m.)

Lancaster Catholic and Columbia receive byes

#6 Brandywine Heights at #3 Pequea Valley

#5 Upper Dauphin at #4 York Catholic

Class 2A Bracket

Semifinals (Thursday Feb. 21)

#4 Lancaster Mennonite at #1 Lancaster Day School

#3 Fairfield at #2 Millersburg

Class 1A Bracket

First Round (Monday Feb. 20, all games at 7:00 p.m.)

#10 Conestoga Christian at #7 Harrisburg Christian

#9 Dayspring Christian at #8 Harrisburg Academy

Quarterfinals (Wednesday Feb. 22, all games at 7:00 p.m.)

Linville Hill Christian and Christian School of York receive byes

#6 Greenwood at #3 Mount Cavalry Christian

#5 High Point Baptist at #4 Veritas Academy