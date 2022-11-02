Volleyball court wooden floor with ball on black with copy-space

(WHTM) — District volleyball tournaments are underway from Class 4A to Class 1A and we have you covered with every bracket and matchup for our area teams. Check back here after each round for up to date results and next round pairings.

Class 4A Bracket

First Round

#1 Hempfield def. #16 Cedar Crest 3-0 (25-20, 25-5, 25-9)

#2 Central York def. #15 Governor Mifflin 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-8)

#3 Elizabethtown def. #14 Exeter Township 3- 0(25-16, 25-15, 25-18)

#4 Ephrata def. #13 Lower Dauphin 3-1 (25-22, 25-23, 14-25, 25-12)

#12 Penn Manor def. #5 Central Dauphin 3-1 (25-23, 21-25, 25-17, 25-12)

#6 Wilson def. #11 South Western 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-9)

#7 Cumberland Valley def. #10 Conestoga Valley 3-0 (25-22, 29-27, 26-24)

#8 Dallastown def. #9 Mechanicsburg 3-1 (25-27, 25-12, 25-20, 25-17)

Quarterfinals

#1 Hempfield def. #8 Dallastown 3-0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-16)

#2 Central York def. #7 Cumberland Valley 3-0 (25-13, 28-26, 25-21)

#6 Wilson def. #3 Elizabethtown 3-1 (22-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-17)

#4 Ephrata def. #12 Penn Manor 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-23)

Semifinals

#1 Hempfield def. #4 Ephrata 3-1 (18-25, 25-20, 25-8, 25-17)

#6 Wilson def. #2 Central York 3-2 (25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 24-26, 15-13)

Championship

#1 Hempfield vs. #6 Wilson (Thursday Nov. 3 at 7:00pm)

Class 3A Bracket

First Round

#1 Greencastle-Antrim def. #16 Boiling Springs 3-0 (25-14, 25-8, 25-10)

#2 Twin Valley def. #15 Garden Spot 3-0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-8)

#3 York Suburban def. #14 Fleetwood 3-2 (25-12, 25-27, 13-25, 25-14, 15-10)

#4 Northern Lebanon def, #13 Big Spring 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-18)

#5 James Buchanan def. #12 Middletown 3-2 (19-25, 9-25, 25-21, 25-15, 15-9)

#6 West York def. #11 Susquehannock 3-1 (17-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-11)

#7 Spring Grove def. #10 Lampeter Strasburg 3-1 (21-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-17)

#9 Manheim Central def. #8 Berks Catholic 3-2 (25-22, 25-17, 24-26, 22-25, 15-13)

Quarterfinals

#1 Greencastle-Antrim def. #9 Manheim Central 3-2 (22-25, 19-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-3)

#2 Twin Valley def. #7 Spring Grove 3-0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-22)

#3 York Suburban def. #6 West York 3-1 (25-18, 22-25, 26-24, 25-19)

#4 Northern Lebanon def. #5 James Buchanan 3-2 (18-25, 25-21, 23-25, 27-25, 20-18)

Semifinals

#4 Northern Lebanon def. #1 Greencastle-Antrim 3-1 (28-26, 28-30, 26-24, 25-21)

#2 Twin Valley def. #3 York Suburban 3-2 (24-26, 23-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-11)

Championship

#2 Twin Valley vs. #4 Northern Lebanon (Thursday Nov. 3 at 7:00pm at Twin Valley High School)

Class 2A Bracket

Quarterfinals

(#1 York Catholic and #2 Trinity have bye)

#3 Delone Catholic def. #4 Lancaster Catholic 3-0 (25-12, 25-22, 25-22)

#5 Bermudian Springs def. #4 Linville Hill Christian 3-1 (25-10, 26-28, 25-20, 26-24)

Semifinals

#1 York Catholic def. #5 Bermudian Springs 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-18)

#2 Trinity def. #3 Delone Catholic 3-0 (25-22, 25-10, 25-22)

Championship

#1 York Catholic vs. #2 Trinity (Thursday Nov. 3 at 7:00pm at York Catholic High School)

Class 1A Bracket

Quarterfinals

#1 Mt. Cavalry Christian def. #8 High Point 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-15)

#2 Veritas Christian def. #7 Millerburg 3-0(25-15, 25-12, 25-4)

#3 Lititz Christian def. #6 Halifax 3-0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-15)

#4 Lancaster Mennonite def. #5 Covenant Christian 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-23)

Semifinals

#1 Mt. Cavalry Christian def. #4 Lancaster Mennonite 3-1 (25-16, 25-22, 30-32, 25-13)

#3 Lititz Christian def. #2 Veritas Christian 3-2 (25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 13-25, 15-7)

Championship

#1 Mt. Cavalry Christian vs. #3 Lititz Christian 3-2 (Thursday Nov. 3 at 7:00pm at Mount Christian High School)