(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) official voted to approved NIL deals for high school athletes in their Board of Directors’ meeting on Wednesday.

The Board voted 25-4 to approve Name, Image, and Likeness, according to Chris Harlan of Trib Live. Pennsylvania now joins nearly two dozen other states now allowing NIL for high school athletes.

And it took little time for athletes to start taking advantage as Laurel Highland’s Rodney Gallagher announced on social media hours after the announcement that he has signed an NIL deal with The Pavement Group. It is believed to be the first high school NIL deal in Pennsylvania.

The PIAA’s new amendment allows high school student athletes to enter into NIL deals that include “commercial endorsements, promotional activities, social media presence, product or service advertisements, and unique digital items/assets,” according to the PIAA’s new policy.

But there are some restrictions when it comes to NIL at the high school level.

Athletes entering into NIL deals cannot endorse, display or promote any of the following products and services:

Adult entertainment Alcohol Casinos and gambling, including but not limited to, sports betting, the lottery, and betting in connection with video games. Tobacco and electronic smoking products Opioids and prescription drugs. Controlled dangerous substances Weapons, firearms, and ammunition

NIL deals cannot be used as a recruitment tool by businesses to entice athletes to enroll at a school or join a team. They also cannot be offered by anyone with affiliation with a member school including booster clubs and coaches. For full PIAA guidelines of NIL, you can view their meeting notes outlining their policy.

If a student enters into any type of NIL agreement or contract, they must notify their school principal or athletic director within 72 hours after entering into an agreement.