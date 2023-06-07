MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA has postponed one state lacrosse game amid concerns over air quality. There are still six lacrosse games expected to be played tonight.

PIAA has postponed Wilson’s game against Conestoga as that area’s air quality is now listed as “purple – hazardous,” according to the PIAA.

The following games are scheduled to be played tonight, unless otherwise noted. For the most up-to-date information about our state playoff games, you can find the girls lacrosse schedule here and the boys lacrosse schedule here.

Girls Class 3A

Downingtown East at Owen J Roberts – on Wednesday, June 7 at 7pm (no change)

Conestoga at Wilson – postponed to Thursday, June 8 at 7pm

Mt. Lebanon at Manheim Township – on Wednesday, June 7 at 5pm (no change)

Boys Class 3A

Parkland at Central York – Wednesday, June 7 at 7pm (no change)

Hempfield at Downingtown East – Wednesday, June 7 at 4pm (no change)

Pennridge at Springfield – Wednesday, June 7 at 7pm (no change)

McDowell at Mt. Lebanon – Wednesday, June 7 at 6pm (no change)

The National Weather Service, along with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency are issuing a code red for air quality.

This postponement follows the guidance from Governor Josh Shapiro’s office encouraging all Pennsylvanians to “avoid strenuous outdoor activities [and to] keep outdoor activities short.”

According to Jeff Jumper with PEMA, smoke from Canadian wildfires arrived on Tuesday and will continue to spread over the region. This is the reason for the code red air quality alert.

The National Weather Service states that Code Red means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthy, and members of the general public may experience mild health effects. The weather service also states that people with sensitive conditions may experience more serious health effects.

Air quality reports conducted by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection are updated hourly at half-past the hour. They can be found here.

The PIAA State Boys and Girls Lacrosse Championships will be held on Saturday, June 17.