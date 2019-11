PIAA Quarterfinals Sites and Times Released

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CLASS 2A

Trinity vs. Saint Basil Academy – 2:30 at Exeter Township HS

CLASS 3A

Garden Spot vs. Pope John Paul II – 4 pm at Exeter Township HS

Palmyra vs. Thomas Jefferson – 12 pm at Altoona HS

CLASS 4A

Central York vs. Parkland – 12:30 at Exeter Township HS

Hempfield vs. Unionville – 1 pm at Twin Valley HS

GIRLS SOCCER



CLASS 1A

Camp Hill vs. Calvary Christian – 4 pm at Warwick HS

Fairfield vs. East Juniata – 12 pm at Eagle View MS

CLASS 2A

ELCO vs. Lansdale Catholic – 12 pm at Northeastern HS

CLASS 3A

Manheim Central vs. Archbishop Wood – 6 pm at Exeter Twp HS

CLASS 4A

Hempfield at McDowell – 2 pm at Somerset HS

BOYS SOCCER



CLASS 1A

York Catholic vs. Moravian Academy – 1 pm at Tulpehocken HS

Lanc Country Day vs. Winchester Thurston – 11:30 am at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona

CLASS 3A

Lower Dauphin vs. West Allegheny – 1:30 at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona

CLASS 4A

Palmyra vs. Boyertown – 3 pm at Tulpehocken HS

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY



CLASS 1A

Greenwood vs. Springfield – 12 pm at Warwick HS

Newport vs. Wyoming Seminary – 12 pm at Central Columbia HS

Boiling Springs vs. Wyoming Area – 2 pm at Whitehall HS

CLASS 2A

Northern York vs. Wyoming Valley West – 4 pm at Whitehall HS

Palmyra vs. Upper Perkiomen – 1 pm at Twin Valley HS

CLASS 3A

Central Dauphin vs. Wilson – 2 pm at Warwick HS

Lower Dauphin vs. Perkiomen Valley – 2 pm at Exeter Twp HS

Hershey vs. Easton – 4 pm at Exeter Twp HS