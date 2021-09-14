PIAA recommends vaccination for all eligible student-athletes, coaches and officials

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association is recommending vaccination to all student-athletes, coaches, athletic personnel and officials. This guidance comes from the PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.

“This decision was put forth after the PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) issued their support and recommendation for vaccine eligible individuals involved in interscholastic athletics to get vaccinated,” said PIAA Associate Executive Director Melissa Mertz.

The Sports Medicine Advisory Committee is comprised of physicians, certified athletic trainers, other health professionals, and athletic administrators.

“The purpose of the PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee is to promote the health and safety of interscholastic athletes by serving in a medical advisory capacity to the PIAA Board of Directors,” according to the PIAA website.

This recommendation is in accordance with the CDC and the NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations).