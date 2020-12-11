PIAA responds to Governor-mandated pause of high school sports

Just 24 hours before winter sports competitions were set to begin in Pennsylvania, the state announced increased mitigation efforts halting winter sports until 2021.

On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced sweeping changes to a number of industries the state has deemed as high-risk of COVID-19 transmission, including youth and school sports of any kind. High school sports will be paused from Saturday, December 12 at 12:01 am to January 4, 2021 at 8 am.

STATEMENT FROM PIAA

The increases in Covid-19 cases across the Commonwealth have led the Governor to “pause”

extracurricular activities for the next three weeks. Hopefully, this temporary suspension will

assist in flattening the curve and reducing the numbers of cases statewide. We all collectively

must be diligent in following mitigation efforts in order for a successful return to the season.

In anticipation of hopefully returning to play in January, PIAA will continue to recognize and

review suggestions from various professional education groups represented on the Board of

Directors. The Board has been proactive in the implementation of policies throughout the fall

and winter sports’ seasons. At Wednesday’s meeting, the Board removed many eligibility

restrictions and deadlines to allow for maximum flexibility and opportunities for schools to

complete a winter season.

PIAA President, Mr. Frank Majikes, stated “PIAA is committed to maximizing the athletic

opportunities for all student-athletes across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Board will

continue to meet and monitor this ever-changing pandemic and its implications on schools and

their communities.”

In-Person Extracurricular School Activities

Voluntary activities sponsored or approved by a school entity’s governing body or administration are suspended, but these extracurricular activities may be held virtually. This includes, but is not limited to, attendance at or participation in activities such musical ensembles, school plays, student council, clubs, and school dances.

The state says its top priority is stopping the spread of this virus so students and teachers can return to their classrooms as soon as possible. According to data from the Department of Health, one-quarter of the cases of COVID among school-age children have occurred within the past two weeks, increasing the need to keep children safe outside of school so that they can return to classrooms.

K-12 School Sports and Youth Sports

All sports at K-12 public schools, nonpublic schools, private schools and club, travel, recreational, intermural, and intramural sports are paused.

The Pennsylvania Principals Association is recommending a delay to the start of the winter sports season. The surge in cases among school-age children increases the risk that asymptomatic participants will spread the virus at a game or practice, in the locker room, while traveling to and from events, or at team meals, parties or other gatherings.

Professional and Collegiate Sports

Professional or collegiate sports activities may continue in accordance with guidance from the CDC and the Department of Health.

Spectators may not attend such sports activities in person.

There were other mitigation efforts announced by Gov. Wolf Thursday. You can read them here.