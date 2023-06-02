HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The playoff fields are set as our Midstate baseball teams prepare for the 2023 PIAA Baseball Tournament. State champions will be crowned in Class 1A-6A.
Below are full tournament schedules and a results tracker for each class. See when your team is playing and how they did below.
Class 6A
First Round (Monday, June 5)
Central Bucks West vs. Wilson – at Villanova Ballpark – 4pm
Plymouth-Whitemarsh at Father Judge – 4pm
North Penn at Hazleton – 4:30pm
Avon Grove vs. Liberty – at DeSales University – 7:15pm
Abington at Cedar Cliff – 4pm
North Allegheny vs. McDowell – at Mercyhurst University – 11:30am
Central at Spring-Ford – 4pm
Manheim Township vs. Mt. Lebanon – at Boyce Mayview Park – 2pm
Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)
Semifinals (Monday, June 12)
Championship (Friday, June 16)
Class 5A
First Round (Monday, June 5)
Lower Dauphin vs. Strath Haven – at Neumann University – 4pm
Warwick vs. Selinsgrove – at Bowman Field (Williamsport) – 6:30pm
Upper Dublin vs. Pocono Mountain East – at DeSales University – 4pm
Franklin Towne Charter at Greencastle-Antrim – 4pm
West Chester Rustin vs. Monsignor Bonner – at La Salle College HS – 4pm
Bethel Park vs. Mechanicsburg – at Memorial Park (Mechanicsburg) – 4pm
Muhlenberg vs. Shaler – at North Allegheny HS – 2pm
Penn-Trafford vs. Central Mountain – at Lock Haven University – 4pm
Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)
Semifinals (Monday, June 12)
Championship (Thursday, June 15)
Class 4A
First Round (Monday, June 5)
Pope John Paul II at Archbishop Wood – 4pm
Montoursville at Blue Mountain – 4pm
Esperanza vs. Dallas – at Lake Lehman HS – 4:30pm
Hanover vs. Mifflinburg – at Central Columbia HS – 4:30pm
Indiana at East Pennsboro – 4pm
Greater Latrobe vs. Bellefonte – at Governor’s Park – 2pm
Northern Lebanon vs. Hopewell – at Washington & Jefferson College – 3pm
Montour vs. Cathedral Prep – at Mercyhurst University – 4:30pm
Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)
Semifinals (Monday, June 12)
Championship (Friday, June 16)
Class 3A
First Round (Monday, June 5)
Masterman vs. Camp Hill – at Cumberland Valley HS – 4pm
Allentown Central Catholic vs. Neumann-Goretti – at La Salle College HS – 1pm
Riverside vs. Hughesville – at Bowman Field (Williamsport) – 4pm
Trinity at Saucon Valley – 4pm
Tyrone at Riverside – 3pm
East Allegheny vs. Fairview – at Mercyhurst University – 2pm
Neshannock vs. Punxsutawney – at Showers Field (DuBois) – 6pm
Avonworth at Philipsburg-Osceola – 4pm
Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)
Semifinals (Monday, June 12)
Championship (Thursday, June 15)
Class 2A
First Round (Monday, June 5)
Mount Union at Wyalusing Valley – 4:30pm
Calvary Christian vs. Tacony – at Lincoln HS – 4pm
South Williamsport at Schuylkill Haven – 4pm
Kutztown at Elk Lake – 4:30pm
Karns City vs. Seton La Salle – at North Allegheny HS – 5pm
McConnellsburg at Bald Eagle Area – 4pm
Sierra Catholic vs. Sharpsville – at Slippery Rock University – 4:30pm
Burgettstown vs. Redbank Valley – at Showers Field (DuBois) – 1pm
Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)
Semifinals (Monday, June 12)
Championship (Friday, June 16)
Class 1A
First Round (Monday, June 5)
Marian Catholic vs. Dock Mennonite – at Methacton HS – 4pm
Susquehanna Comm vs. Northeast Bradford – at Mansfield University – 4:30pm
Meyersdale at Greenwood – 4pm
DuBois CC vs. Bishop Guilfoyle – at Vets Field (Altoona) – 4pm
Saegertown vs. Bishop Canevin – at Boyce Mayview Park – 5pm
Harmony vs. Clarion – at Showers Field (DuBois) – 3:30pm
California at Southern Fulton – 4:30pm
Union vs. West Middlesex – at Slippery Rock University – 2pm
Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)
Semifinals (Monday, June 12)
Championship (Thursday, June 15)
This article will continue to be updated as the teams move through the 2023 PIAA Baseball Tournament. The PIAA State Championships will be held on Thursday and Friday, June 15 and 16.