HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The playoff fields are set as our Midstate baseball teams prepare for the 2023 PIAA Baseball Tournament. State champions will be crowned in Class 1A-6A.

Below are full tournament schedules and a results tracker for each class. See when your team is playing and how they did below.

Class 6A

First Round (Monday, June 5)

Central Bucks West vs. Wilson – at Villanova Ballpark – 4pm

Plymouth-Whitemarsh at Father Judge – 4pm

North Penn at Hazleton – 4:30pm

Avon Grove vs. Liberty – at DeSales University – 7:15pm

Abington at Cedar Cliff – 4pm

North Allegheny vs. McDowell – at Mercyhurst University – 11:30am

Central at Spring-Ford – 4pm

Manheim Township vs. Mt. Lebanon – at Boyce Mayview Park – 2pm

Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)

Semifinals (Monday, June 12)

Championship (Friday, June 16)

Class 5A

First Round (Monday, June 5)

Lower Dauphin vs. Strath Haven – at Neumann University – 4pm

Warwick vs. Selinsgrove – at Bowman Field (Williamsport) – 6:30pm

Upper Dublin vs. Pocono Mountain East – at DeSales University – 4pm

Franklin Towne Charter at Greencastle-Antrim – 4pm

West Chester Rustin vs. Monsignor Bonner – at La Salle College HS – 4pm

Bethel Park vs. Mechanicsburg – at Memorial Park (Mechanicsburg) – 4pm

Muhlenberg vs. Shaler – at North Allegheny HS – 2pm

Penn-Trafford vs. Central Mountain – at Lock Haven University – 4pm

Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)

Semifinals (Monday, June 12)

Championship (Thursday, June 15)

Class 4A

First Round (Monday, June 5)

Pope John Paul II at Archbishop Wood – 4pm

Montoursville at Blue Mountain – 4pm

Esperanza vs. Dallas – at Lake Lehman HS – 4:30pm

Hanover vs. Mifflinburg – at Central Columbia HS – 4:30pm

Indiana at East Pennsboro – 4pm

Greater Latrobe vs. Bellefonte – at Governor’s Park – 2pm

Northern Lebanon vs. Hopewell – at Washington & Jefferson College – 3pm

Montour vs. Cathedral Prep – at Mercyhurst University – 4:30pm

Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)

Semifinals (Monday, June 12)

Championship (Friday, June 16)

Class 3A

First Round (Monday, June 5)

Masterman vs. Camp Hill – at Cumberland Valley HS – 4pm

Allentown Central Catholic vs. Neumann-Goretti – at La Salle College HS – 1pm

Riverside vs. Hughesville – at Bowman Field (Williamsport) – 4pm

Trinity at Saucon Valley – 4pm

Tyrone at Riverside – 3pm

East Allegheny vs. Fairview – at Mercyhurst University – 2pm

Neshannock vs. Punxsutawney – at Showers Field (DuBois) – 6pm

Avonworth at Philipsburg-Osceola – 4pm

Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)

Semifinals (Monday, June 12)

Championship (Thursday, June 15)

Class 2A

First Round (Monday, June 5)

Mount Union at Wyalusing Valley – 4:30pm

Calvary Christian vs. Tacony – at Lincoln HS – 4pm

South Williamsport at Schuylkill Haven – 4pm

Kutztown at Elk Lake – 4:30pm

Karns City vs. Seton La Salle – at North Allegheny HS – 5pm

McConnellsburg at Bald Eagle Area – 4pm

Sierra Catholic vs. Sharpsville – at Slippery Rock University – 4:30pm

Burgettstown vs. Redbank Valley – at Showers Field (DuBois) – 1pm

Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)

Semifinals (Monday, June 12)

Championship (Friday, June 16)

Class 1A

First Round (Monday, June 5)

Marian Catholic vs. Dock Mennonite – at Methacton HS – 4pm

Susquehanna Comm vs. Northeast Bradford – at Mansfield University – 4:30pm

Meyersdale at Greenwood – 4pm

DuBois CC vs. Bishop Guilfoyle – at Vets Field (Altoona) – 4pm

Saegertown vs. Bishop Canevin – at Boyce Mayview Park – 5pm

Harmony vs. Clarion – at Showers Field (DuBois) – 3:30pm

California at Southern Fulton – 4:30pm

Union vs. West Middlesex – at Slippery Rock University – 2pm

Quarterfinals (Thursday, June 8)

Semifinals (Monday, June 12)

Championship (Thursday, June 15)

This article will continue to be updated as the teams move through the 2023 PIAA Baseball Tournament. The PIAA State Championships will be held on Thursday and Friday, June 15 and 16.