(WHTM) — The PIAA State Basketball Tournament begins this week with 55 Midstate teams looking to win a state title. There are 29 girls teams in the mix, and 26 boys teams hoping to make their way to Chocolatetown.

The Championship games will be played at the GIANT Center in Hershey from March 24-26.

Below is a list of the first round games for all the Midstate schools in the state tournament. Games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.

Girls Basketball

Class 6A First Round

Tuesday, March 8

Manheim Township (16-9) at Plymouth Whitemarsh (26-0)

Haverford (20-6) at Cedar Cliff (25-1)

Dallastown (21-5) at Pennsbury (23-3)

Central York (21-6) at Upper St. Clair (20-5)

Upper Dublin (17-10) at Central Dauphin (20-4)

North Allegheny (21-3) at Cumberland Valley (20-5) at 6 p.m.

Bethel Park (12-10) at Mifflin County (18-6) at 6 p.m.

Red Lion (19-6) at Mt. Lebanon (23-1) at 6 p.m.

Class 5A First Round

Wednesday, March 9

West York (16-9) vs. Villa Maria (14-11) at Spring-Ford HS at 6 p.m.

Manheim Central (19-7) vs. Roxborough (7-5) at Cardinal O’Hara HS at 5:30 p.m.

Radnor (14-9) at Mechanicsburg (21-5)

Greencastle (20-4) at Bethlehem Catholic (19-7)

Springfield Delco (17-7) at Lower Dauphin (16-10)

Trinity (18-6) at Gettysburg (22-5) at 6 p.m.

Lampeter-Strasburg (15-1) at South Fayette (22-4) at 6 p.m.

Class 4A First Round

Wednesday, March 9

Bishop McDevitt (19-7) at Archbishop Wood (18-6)

Bermudian Springs (23-6) at Central Columbia (19-6)

Lancaster Catholic (23-5) vs. Lansdale Catholic (15-7) at Bonner Prendergast HS at 6 p.m.

Montour (16-7) at Delone Catholic (26-1) at 6 p.m.

Eastern York (21-6) at Blackhawk (24-0) at 6 p.m.

Class 3A First Round

Tuesday, March 8

Conwell Egan (11-10) at York Catholic (12-13)

John Bartram (6-2) at Trinity (18-7)

Pequea Valley (13-12) at River Valley (21-4) at 6 p.m.

Class 2A First Round

Tuesday, March 8

Columbia (23-2) vs. Penn Treaty (16-3) at Bonner Prendergast HS at 6 p.m.

Belmont Charter (12-3) vs. Linden Hall (13-5) at Manheim Township at 7:15 p.m.

Class 1A First Round

Wednesday, March 9

Greenwood (10-12) vs. Northumberland Christian (19-3) at Milton Area HS at 6 p.m.

Sankofa Freedom (7-3) at Christian School of York (24-2)

New Covenant Christian (13-9) vs. Faith Christian (21-4) at Wissahickon HS at 7:30 p.m.

Shade-Central City (11-12) vs. Mount Calvary Christian (16-0) at 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Class 6A First Round

Wednesday, March 9

Chambersburg (18-7) at Lower Merion (24-3) at 6 p.m.

Bensalem (18-7) at Central Dauphin (17-5) at 7 p.m.

Cedar Cliff (21-6) at Cheltenham (28-1)

Hempfield (21-6) at Norristown (20-7)

Mt. Lebanon (16-9) at Warwick (20-6) at 6 p.m.

Cumberland Valley (19-7) at Fox Chapel (24-1) at 6 p.m.

Class 5A First Round

Tuesday, March 8

West York (24-4) at Archbishop Ryan (18-7) at 7:30 p.m.

Upper Moreland (15-10) at Shippensburg (20-4)

Lower Dauphin (13-13) at Pittston (20-4)

Susquehannock (17-8) at Radnor (21-3)

Penn Hills (18-5) at Lampeter-Strasburg (27-0) at 6 p.m.

Northeastern (16-12) at New Castle (23-2) at 6 p.m.

Shaler (14-10) at Hershey (20-6) at 6 p.m.

Class 4A First Round

Tuesday, March 8

ELCO (16-11) vs. Neumann Goretti (18-4) at Cardinal O’Hara HS at 7:30 p.m.

Scranton Prep (15-9) at Middletown (20-4)

Littlestown (19-7) at Lewisburg Area (22-5)

Trinity (18-6) vs. Collegium Charter (22-2) at Pottstown HS at 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A First Round

Wednesday, March 9

Troy Area (22-5) at York Catholic (16-8) at 6 p.m.

Freire Charter (11-14) vs. Columbia (22-2) at Manheim Twp HS at 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A First Round

Wednesday, March 9

Delone Catholic (17-8) vs. Constitution (18-8) at St. Joseph’s Prep HS at 7:30 p.m.

Windber (16-8) at Lancaster Mennonite (16-9) at 6 p.m.

Class 1A First Round

Tuesday, March 8

West Shore Christian Academy (16-9) at Nativity BVM (19-6)

Northumberland Christian (16-5) at Lancaster Country Day (16-9)

Mount Calvary Christian (25-2) at North Penn-Liberty (15-9)

High Point Baptist (21-6) at St. John Neumann (22-3) at 6 p.m.

Fannett-Metal (14-11) vs. Linville Hill Christian (22-3) at Octorara HS at 7 p.m.

First round games are on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 8 and 9. Second round is on Friday and Saturday, March 11 and 12. The quarterfinals are on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 15 and 16. Semifinal games are on Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19. The Championships will be played at the GIANT Center in Hershey on Thursday through Saturday, March 24-26.