(WHTM) — After the first round of the PIAA State Basketball Tournament, 27 teams remain in the hunt for a state title. The Championship games will be played at the GIANT Center in Hershey from March 24-26.

Below is a list of the second round games for all the Midstate schools in the state tournament sites and times.

Girls Basketball

Class 6A Second Round

Friday, March 11

Cedar Cliff (26-1) vs. Archbishop Carroll (19-5) at Governor Mifflin High School at 6 p.m.

Central York (22-6) vs. Spring-Ford (21-6) at Garden Spot High School at 7:30 p.m.

Central Dauphin (21-4) vs. Abington (22-5) at Governor Mifflin High School at 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley (21-5) vs. Easton (26-2) at Martz Hall, Pottsville at 6 p.m.

Class 5A Second Round

Saturday, March 12

West York (16-10) vs. Manheim Central (20-7) at Cumberland Valley HS at 4:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg (22-5) vs. TBD

Greencastle (21-4) vs. Cardinal O’Hara at West York HS at 3 p.m.

Gettysburg (23-5) vs. Bangor (19-8) at Schuylkill Valley HS at 3 p.m.

Class 4A Second Round

Saturday, March 12

Bermudian Springs (24-6) vs. Gwynedd Mercy (25-0) at Schuylkill Valley HS at 4:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic (27-1) vs. Knoch (22-3) at Altoona HS at 4 p.m.



Class 3A Second Round

Friday, March 11

Trinity (19-7) vs. Imhotep Charter (14-9) at Coatesville Area HS at 6:30 p.m.



Class 2A Second Round

Friday, March 11

Columbia (24-2) vs. Mt. Carmel Area (21-5) at Cedar Crest High School at 6 p.m.

Linden Hall (14-5) vs. Bishop McCort (24-4) at Greencastle High School at 7 p.m.

Class 1A Second Round

Saturday, March 12

Christian School of York (25-2) vs. TBD

Mount Calvary Christian (17-0) vs. Williamsburg (22-6) at Mifflin County High School at 3 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Class 6A Second Round

Saturday, March 12

Central Dauphin (18-5) vs. Roman Catholic (20-4) at Coatesville Area High School at 3 p.m.

Warwick (21-6) vs. Northampton (20-7) at Spring-Ford High School at 3 p.m.

Class 5A Second Round

Friday, March 11

Shippensburg (21-4) vs. Pittston Area (21-4) at Martz Hall in Pottsville at 7:30 p.m.

Hershey (21-6) vs. Gateway (16-6) at Bald Eagle Area HS at 7 p.m.

Class 4A Second Round

Friday, March 11

Trinity (19-6) vs. West Philadelphia (20-5) at Coatesville Area High School at 5 p.m.

Class 3A Second Round

Saturday, March 12

York Catholic (17-8) vs. Math, Civics & Science (20-8) at Coatesville Area High School at 4:30 p.m.

Columbia (23-2) vs. Devon Prep (15-7) at Spring-Ford High School at 6 p.m.

Class 2A Second Round

Saturday, March 12

Lancaster Mennonite (17-9) vs. Paul Robeson (16-11) at Cardinal O’Hara High School at 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A Second Round

Friday, March 11

Lancaster Country Day (17-9) vs. Nativity BVM (20-6) at Cedar Crest High School at 7:30 p.m.

Mount Calvary Christian (26-2) vs. City School (19-7) at Garden Spot High School at 6 p.m.

Linville Hill Christian (23-3) vs. Notre Dame East Stroudsburg (17-7) at Minersville High School at 7:30 p.m.

Second round games are on Friday and Saturday, March 11 and 12. The quarterfinals are on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 15 and 16. Semifinal games are on Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19. The Championships will be played at the GIANT Center in Hershey on Thursday through Saturday, March 24-26.