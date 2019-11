PIAA State Semifinals sites and times

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL



Class 2A

Trinity vs. North Penn Liberty (at Shamokin Area HS 6:30pm)

Class 3A

Garden Spot vs. Southern Lehigh (at Spring-Ford HS at 5:30pm)

Palmyra vs. Knoch (at Altoona HS at 5:00pm)

Class 4A

Hempfield vs. North Allegheny (at Altoona HS at 6:30pm)

FIELD HOCKEY



Class 1A

Greenwood vs. Wyoming Seminary (at Danville HS at 7:00pm)

Class 2A

Palmyra vs. Twin Valley (at Milton Hershey at 7:00pm)

Class 3A

Lower Dauphin vs. Hershey (at Milton Hershey at 5:00pm)

GIRLS SOCCER



Class 1A

Camp Hill vs. Fairfield (at Northeastern HS at 7:00pm)

Class 4A

Hempfield vs. Boyertown (at Harriton HS at 5:00pm)

BOYS SOCCER



Class 3A

Lower Dauphin vs. Franklin Regional (at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona at 6:00pm)