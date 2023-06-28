NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHTM) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have six draft picks with their top pick being No. 14 in the first round heading into the start of the National Hockey League Draft on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

This will be the first big event for new Team President Kyle Dubas, who stated that he plans to serve as interim general manager.

The full list of Penguins draft picks is as follows:

Round 1: 14th overall

Round 3: 94th overall

Round 5: 142nd overall

Round 6: 174th overall

Round 7: 209th overall

Round 7: 221st overall

Bleacher Report has Zach Benson, a left winger from Winnipeg, predicted as being the first pick of the Penguins in the draft.

Dubas took Benson out for dinner during the NHL scouting combine in June, according to reports.

Benson has played in the Western Hockey League for the last three seasons, going to the playoffs with the Winnipeg Ice in 2022 and 2023. Benson went all the way to WHL Championship before his team lost to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

During this year’s run Benson scored seven goals and had 10 assists. During the regular season, Benson posted 36 goals with 62 assists.

Prior to the WHL, Benson played two seasons in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League with the Yale Hockey Academy. In the 2022-23 season Benson played for Canada U18 “A” in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup league for five games, scoring two goals and having five assists.