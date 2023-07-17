LONG POND, Pa. (WHTM) – Although the Pocono Raceway has plenty of events for the Pocono 400 weekend from live music to yoga classes, the area itself has a lot to offer. There is plenty to check out for those who will not be spending all of July 21-23 at the track while they wait for the big race on Sunday.

Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark at Camelback Resort

Take a break from the heat of the track with a trip to the biggest outdoor waterpark in Pennsylvania. The park is home to an eight-track water slide, a lazy river, and a surfing simulation pool. The park also features a massive indoor section with more rides and cozy cabanas to relax in.

The Camelback resort also has the only mountain coaster in the state, UTV tours, ziplines, sunbowl tubing, obstacle courses and axe throwing. There’s something everyone in the family will enjoy.

The Office locations

Fans of The Office are in luck, as the Pocono Raceway is just about an hour away from Scranton, Pennsylvania where the popular series was set. There is a self-guided tour of the area that involves visiting many of the show’s staple places. Visit the iconic Alfredo’s Pizza Cafe, grab a drink at Poor Richard’s Pub, or get a lobster from Cooper’s Seafood House. Fans should also check out the Pennsylvania Paper & Supply Company building, which can be seen in the opening credits of The Office.

Cherry Valley National Wildlife Refuge

A little over half an hour from the fast-paced Pocono Raceway environment lies this peaceful oasis. The Cherry Valley National Wildlife Refuge is just a little over half an hour from the track and is a perfect way to reconnect with nature. The refuge offers opportunities for hiking, birding, photography and more for those who might need to rest before or after the big race.

There are three hiking trails that range from 1.7 miles in length to 3.2 miles.

Ricketts Glen

Another opportunity to connect with nature, Ricketts Glen is a Pennsylvania State Park that has hikes that lead to beautiful, cascading waterfalls. The highest of the falls is Ganoga Falls, which flows down from 94 feet. Lake Jean, located at the park, also has a beach where those looking to relax can cool off from the summer heat. Those who wish to can even camp overnight in the park, which is an alternative to camping at the track or staying at a hotel.

Blue Ridge Winery

Located in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania Blue Ridge Winery is about a half hour from the raceway and offers wine tastings, wine cellar tours, allows outside food except for Friday Night Dinners, allows pets and children and has no admission fee.

Wine tastings are $14 and include five wines. Race fans can enjoy the open spaces for a break from the busy track crowds and sip on a glass of Scotch Barrel Ages Chardonnay.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Poconos are filled with things to do and places to explore. There is something for the whole family to do during the Pocono 400 race weekend.