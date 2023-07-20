Long Pond, Pa. (WHTM) – The first race was held at Poconos 49 years ago in 1974. Since then, there have been 52 NASCAR Cup Series races at the Pocono Raceway.

The list of race names is as follows:

Purolator 500 (1974–1976)

Coca-Cola 500 (1977–1980)

Mountain Dew 500 (1981–1982)

Like Cola 500 (1983–1984)

Summer 500 (1985–1987)

AC Spark Plug 500 (1988–1990)

Miller Genuine Draft 500 (1991–1995)

Miller 500 (1996)

Pennsylvania 500 (1997-2007)

Sunoco Red Cross Pennsylvania 500 (2008–2010)

Good Sam RV Insurance 500 (2011)

Pennsylvania 400 (2012, 2016)

GoBowling.com 400 (2013–2014)

Windows 10 400 (2015)

Overton’s 400 (2017)

Gander Outdoors 400 (2018)

Gander RV 400 (2019)

Pocono 350 (2020)

Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 (2021)

M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 (2022)

The race does not have a sponsor this year and will be called the Pocono 400.