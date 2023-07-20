Long Pond, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pocono Raceway is home to the iconic “Tricky Triangle” track and has held 52 NASCAR Cup Series races since its first NASCAR race in 1974.

The 2023 Pocono 400 will take place on July 23 with festivities taking place all weekend beginning Friday, July 21.

This year, the Pocono race doesn’t have a sponsor; it is only the second time that has occurred at the track. The first time being the Pocono 350 in 2020.

The Pocono Raceway’s history dates back farther than when the first set of NASCAR wheels touched the track, however. The first ever race happened on the three-quarter mile track just 55 years ago in 1968. Three years later, the first 500-mile Indy happened.

In the first NASCAR race in 1974, Richard Petty took home first place. Chase Elliot took the top spot in the most recent race in 2022.

However, it hasn’t been a perfectly smooth history.

The track suffered financial issues and almost went bankrupt three times. So, in 1990 the owners of the track decided to restart. They spent about $3 million every year over a 10 year period to bring new life to the track. New crash walls were installed, paving was redone, all the old garages were removed, the 3/4 mile track was taken away, the old Garage Area was re-graded and cut and filled. A completely new Garage Area was constructed.

They built a 150-site motor home park for people to camp for race weekend, added 1000 new bathroom stalls, 200 picnic tables and gazebos, created a new pressroom and built a Paddock Area that puts fans just 56 feet from the action.

The racetrack is owned by Mattco Inc., making Pocono one of the few NASCAR tracks not owned by NASCAR itself or Speedway Motorsports.

The triangular track is now a destination raceway for motorsports fans with plenty of camping and event space, including an inclusive playground for children. The Pocono Raceway will be filled up once again in July as it hosts yet another NASCAR race, adding to its impressive resume.