Long Pond, Pa. (WHTM) – The stars are coming out in Pennsylvania for NASCAR’s Pocono 400 race the weekend of July 21-July 23.

Besides the premiere race event, the weekend will be filled with special driver appearances including autograph sessions, Q&A sessions and even recess at the Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital Inclusive Playground with drivers.

On July 21 an ACRA Menards Series autograph Session will kick off the festivities on Friday at 3 p.m. It will take place on the Fan Fair Stage and wristbands will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

The first infield appearance will be a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Autograph Session at the Pocono Mountains Activities and Welcome Center at 11:45 a.m. To conclude the first day, Justin Allgaier will be at “recess” at the playground around 5 p.m. Rita’s will be given to the first 300 kids for free.

Saturday starts with a NASCAR Xfinity Series Autograph Session at 2 p.m. on the Fan Fair Stage with a wristband requirement. Another “recess” event will take place later that day at 5 p.m. with Chase Briscoe and Ryan Preece.

All recess events are open exclusively to camping guests.

Sunday, when the main race takes place at 2:30 p.m., there will be many options for fans to see the drivers outside of their cars.

Sunday, July 23rd’s schedule is as follows:

Fan Fair Appearances

Chris Buescher Appearance – Fan Stage Q&A Session

Location: Fan Fair Stage

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Details: Chris Buescher will make an appearance for a moderated Q&A Session. Fan Stage is located in Fan Fair and is open to all Sunday ticket holders.

Noah Gragson Appearance – Fan Stage Q&A Session

Location: Fan Fair Stage

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Details: Noah Gragson will make an appearance for a moderated Q&A Session. It is open to all Sunday ticket holders.

Kyle Larson Appearance – Fan Stage Q&A Session

Location: Fan Fair Stage

Time: 11:45 a.m.

Details: Kyle Larson will make an appearance for a moderated Q&A Session. It is open to all Sunday ticket holders.

Aric Almirola Appearance – Fan Stage Q&A Session

Location: Fan Fair Stage

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Details: Aric Almirola will make an appearance for a moderated Q&A Session. It is open to all Sunday ticket holders.

Chalet Villages Appearances

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Ryan Blaney “Crown Jewel Winners” Q&A Session

Location: Chalet Village (Additional Ticket Required)

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Details: Ricky Stenhouse Jr (2023 Daytona 500 Winner) and Ryan Blaney (2023 Coca-Cola 600 Winner) will make an appearance in the Chalet Village and participate in a moderated Q&A Session. An additional ticket is required for a seat at this experience.

Paddock+ Appearances

Kyle Busch Appearance – Victory Lane Q&A Session

Location: Victory Lane (Additional Ticket Required)

Time: 11:45 a.m.

Details: Kyle Busch will make an appearance at the Victory Lane for a moderated Q&A Session. Fans can watch and listen from in front of Victory Lane. A Paddock Pass+ is required for this location.

William Byron – Autograph Session

Location: Paddock+ (Additional Ticket & Wristband Required)

Time: 12:10 p.m.

Details: William Byron will hold an autograph session in the Paddock area. A limited number of wristbands will be distributed prior to this appearance. A Paddock Pass+ is required for this location.

Infield Appearances

Alex Bowman Infield Bark Park Appearance