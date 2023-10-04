LONG POND, Pa. (WHTM) – NASCAR announced the dates it will be returning to Pocono Raceway in 2024 on Wednesday.

NASCAR Race Weekend will take place from July 12-14, 2024. The weekend will kick off on Friday, July 12 with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. On Saturday, July 13 the NASCAR Xfinity Series will take place followed by the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, July 14.

Tickets are on sale now for the races, with Sunday’s race ranging in prices from $50 – $250 with kids 12 and under getting in for free.

This year, Denny Hamlin earned his seventh NASCAR Cup Series win at Pocono in the HighPoint.com 400 for his 50th career Cup trophy. His seven wins at Pocono is the most by any driver in history at the track.