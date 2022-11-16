Reading, P.A. (WHTM) — After winning an overtime thriller to get to the state semifinals, Lower Dauphin needed more magic to advance to another state championship on Wednesday night.

The Falcons faced District I’s Conestoga in a back and forth affair at Exeter Township, with the Falcons taking multiple leads but the Pioneers continuing to answer, forcing overtime tied at two.

From there, junior Avery Pollock played hero, splitting two defenders and beating the goalie to fire home the game-winning goal to punch Lower Dauphin’s ticket to the state championship on Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win.

“I was kind of like ‘oh god if I miss the cage this is going to be the end’ but it was awesome to get it into the cage and win,” Pollock said.

“She’s gained a lot of poise through that through the year and she’s stepped up big time in the postseason for us and the whole team has been playing well together and the whole idea is to have fun and enjoy each other and they did it tonight,” head coach Linda Kreiser said.

Lower Dauphin will face Wilson Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Valley High School football stadium for the 3A state championship. The Falcons beat Wilson 3-2 in overtime for the District III championship back on November 5.