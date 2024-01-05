PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State men’s basketball is set to play in Philadelphia at the iconic Palestra in front of a sold-out crowd on Sunday against Michigan.

The tip-off is set for noon.

The game has been sold out since early November, but fans of the teams can watch the game on the Big Ten Network.

Nittany Lions fans who secured tickets are encouraged to wear white at the event.

Penn State

Penn State enters the matchup 7-7 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten. Kanye Clary is the team leader with an average of 18.4 points per game. Ace Baldwin Jr. has posted 12.8 points and is averaging a conference-best 2.5 steals per game. On defense, Qudus Wahab is leading with an average of 8.8 rebounds per game.

Penn State is coming off a 92-61 road loss to Michigan State on Jan. 4.

The Palestra game will be considered a home game for Penn State.

Michigan

Michigan is 6-8 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines are currently on a three-game losing streak, most recently falling 73-71 on Jan. 4 to Minnesota.

Dug McDaniel is the team leader with 18.3 points and an average of 5.1 assists per game. Oliver Nkamhoua is the next threat with 17.1 points and a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game.

Matchup history

All time Michigan leads the series 39-15, but the last six games have been split with three wins for each team. This is the only time this season the Nittany Lions and Wolverines will play each other.

“Cathedral of College Basketball” and Penn State’s history

The Palestra opened on Jan. 1, 1927, and since has held more games and NCAA tournaments than any other college basketball facility.

The Nittany Lions first stepped on the iconic court on Jan. 27, 1927. Since that first game, Penn State has put up a 24-37 record. However, Penn State owns a 14-9 record against teams other than Penn. Recently, Penn State has won four out of five of its last appearances in the Palestra.

In 2017 the first regular-season league game ever played in Philadelphia was at the Palestra between Penn State and Michigan. The Nittany Lions won 72-63.

Penn State last played in the Palestra about a year ago on Jan. 8, 2023 where they downed No. 1 Purdue 76-63.