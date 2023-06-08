MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new professional pickleball court will soon be unveiled in Cumberland County later this summer.

Smash Point Pickleball is owned and operated by two partners Vinay Joshi and Vijay Varabarajan, who first came to acquire the future home of Smash Point Pickleball back in February of 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Joshi, he has been an avid fan of pickleball for several years, which is one of the reasons he wanted to open a facility of his own.

“I had been playing pickleball for years, and since the pandemic I have been playing a lot with my friends – we all just got hooked [on pickleball],” Joshi explained. “The only downside was that we couldn’t play during the winter or if the weather was bad outside, so I thought ‘why not have an indoor pickleball facility’.”

According to Joshi, since the two partners acquired their 25,000-square-foot facility, they have been working on renovating the space with the help of their general contractor, Weidner Construction Services, which is based in Mechanicsburg.

Smash Point Pickleball renderings

Smash Point Pickleball renderings

Smash Point Pickleball renderings

Smash Point Pickleball renderings

Smash Point Pickleball renderings

The new professional Smash Point Pickleball facility will feature:

8 professional, regulation-sized pickleball cushioned courts (30X60)

2 ‘Skinny Singles’ courts (half sized courts for 1 vs. 1 matches)

Lounge

Seating area around courts

Pro retail shop (offers paddles, balls, shoes, clothes, etc.) and more!

The new facility will have a capacity of about 450 guests, which will allow Smash Point Pickleball to host larger-scale tournaments.

According to Joshi, once they have their grand opening, interested pickleball enthusiasts will have three different payment options plans to pick from – each option is catered to meet the needs of frequent pickleball players and recreational pickleball players.

The options will be:

A monthly membership that includes court rentals

Just the monthly membership

Just the court rentals

Prices and details regarding the different packages are anticipated to be released in the coming days. According to Joshi, he will also soon be unveiling a website that will enable players to rent their courts online, from their phones.

Smash Point Pickleball will be located at 97 Gateway Drive in Mechanicsburg – once they are opened their hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. According to Joshi, he eventually plans on keeping the facility open 24/7.

“It’s really exciting to be opening soon,” Joshi said. “This has been a dream of mine for a long time. I am just really excited to open this up for the community.”

The new Smash Point Pickleball is expected to open its doors in mid-July.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.