HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The 2023 Mid Penn Bank Celebrity Golf Classic is in full swing at the Hershey Country Club to raise awareness and funds to help fight breast cancer.

On Wednesday, the spouses of the celebrity shoot-out participants and other women affected by breast cancer gathered with Project Pink to put together the base of the “Friends Like Me” care packages.

“This event is just awesome,” said Marilyn Fuller-Smith, a three-time cancer survivor and breast cancer survivor. “To walk in the door and see all these people that are here, being of service.”

The boxes are given out to newly diagnosed women and include resources, books, fuzzy socks, makeup kits, a water bottle, hot and cold packs, information on how to pay for treatment, pens, queasy pops, adult coloring books, and more. When someone requests a box, they fill out a form that allows the boxes to be further tailored to the fighter.

The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition makes around 1,500 boxes each year, which Project Pink is helping to make possible. Kelly Falco, the Mid Penn Bank Celebrity Golf Classic Tournament Director knows firsthand how much these care packages mean. Falco has been a part of the event for years, but this year it hits close to home.

Falco is 46 years old and was just diagnosed with her third cancer, breast cancer, six weeks ago.

“This year has been a pivotal, poignant point for me personally,” said Falco. “It’s taken on a whole new meaning this year for me. It feels super close and super emotional.”

Falco says she is channeling those big feelings into making a larger impact on others affected by breast cancer. Falco struggled with whether she would be able to handle being as involved this year, but she’s glad she didn’t back down.

“I wasn’t sure I could emotionally handle it, but here I am and it’s Wednesday,” Falco said. “I look around the room and I know I made the right decision being here this year.”

Falco received her own “Friends Like Me” care package in the mail recently and knows how much of a difference they make in the lives of those fighting breast cancer.

Besides creating the care packages, Project Pink has committed to raising one million dollars for the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition and the Basser Center at Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center.

Pat Halpin-Murphy founded the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition 30 years ago today and was able to celebrate the success of the coalition at the Project Pink event.

Halpin-Murphy was diagnosed with breast cancer at stage three, but she believed that she would survive. Halpin-Murphy defeated breast cancer and knew she wanted to do something to help others who have been affected by breast cancer, so she founded the coalition.

“I was spared, I felt, for a reason,” said Halpin-Murphy. “And that was to help other women who are diagnosed with breast cancer on their journey.”

Halpin-Murphy and the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition have since championed Pennsylvania to become the first state in the nation to have free 3D mammograms available for high-risk individuals, such as those who previously had breast cancer. They also have made MRIs, ultrasounds, and genetic testing available at no cost for any previously diagnosed individuals and others who are high risk.

The free 3D mammograms program was the first act in Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration.

The coalition has also given out four $100,000 grants this year to help fund breast cancer research.

“We use [donations] primarily to fund cutting-edge research in Pennsylvania,” Halpin-Murphy said. “We have some of the finest scientists right here in the state.”

The first year “Friends Like Me” boxes were packed at the Mid Penn Bank Celebrity Golf Classic was three years ago and 100 boxes were filled. Last year, 200 boxes were packed. Today, 250 boxes and 150 makeup bags were packaged.

Once all of the boxes and bags were done, the survivors, supporters, and current fighters celebrated with singing, dancing, and lots of hugging.

“It’s all about big hugs, lots of kisses, connecting, reengaging and just supporting each other,” Falco said.

The main event of the week, the celebrity golf tournament, takes place tomorrow at the Hershey Country Club with a morning shotgun at 7:30 a.m. and an afternoon shotgun at 1:00 p.m..

abc27 is proud to be a sponsor of the Mid Penn Celebrity Golf Tournament.