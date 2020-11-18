PSAC cancels winter sports

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference has canceled its winter sports regular season and championships due to concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With careful consideration to health concerns and realistic abilities to conduct sport seasons amid this pandemic, our conference and our membership is forced to make some very difficult decisions,” said PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray. “With the time we have to continue weighing our options, we are fully committed to playing a spring sports season. We will remain supportive of any other decisions to play sports and host championship events should our membership view it as a safe and reasonable opportunity.”

This comes as last week, the PSAC canceled championships for all fall sports, yet will still allow for league championships in sports should six or more schools elect to participate. According to the PSAC, the same requirements exist for the winter sports that have been cancelled.

Last week the Board agreed to proceed with the intent to play a full regular and championship season for all spring sports in 2021.

Should member institutions wish to compete in fall and winter sport championship seasons, they are to declare their intent to the conference office by the end of the work day Wednesday, November 18. The PSAC office will review all notifications and make an announcement as soon as possible as to whether there is support to continue with a championship season in any of those sports.

Sports affected include mens and womens basketball, swim and wrestling, among others.