PSUAC will play spring sports in 2021

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State University Athletic Conference has decided to move forward with spring sports on Thursday, following their decision to cancel fall and winter sports in 2020.

Baseball, Softball, cross country, and golf will be back, but they’re limited to conference competition only within the PSUAC Conference. Tennis and track & field may start in spring with competition outside of the PSUAC if the teams and their opponents meet testing requirements and health and safety protocols.

“This has been a trying year, but the opportunity has presented itself to offer a season for our spring sports,” said Director of Commonwealth Campus Athletics Maureen Cooper. “It is exciting to be able to offer a season in our spring sports, and we look forward to returning to the fields for competition for approximately 600 student-athletes within the PSUAC.”

Spectators will be limited and only allowed at outdoor events, following CDC guidelines, including the use of a face mask and social distancing.

The Conference Office has been monitoring University, state, local, and national guidelines and trends in intercollegiate athletics throughout the pandemic before coming to the decision to play through spring sports.

“I applaud all of the people who have worked hard to get us to this point,” said PSUAC Commissioner Ryan Ehrie. “We have spent so much time trying to get here, and our Chancellors agreed that it was important to be able to offer these opportunities to our student athletes. I’m grateful and really look forward to seeing our student-athletes back on the field.”