HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s no better feeling than winning a state championship. There’s also none worse than losing it. That’s what happened to Central Dauphin wrestlers Matt Repos and Ryan Garvick. Both fell in the state title match a season ago.

“It sucked but it was a good feeling knowing that I was that close and this is the year I do it,” said Repos, a senior on the Rams wrestling team.

Now it’s time for redemption for the pair.

“I hope it happens,” said Repos, who wrestles in the 145-pound weight class. “He’s a junior and got one more year but if we both won it this year that would mean everything”

And they are well on their way to reaching that goal. Repos won his 4th district title, becoming the 19th wrestler in PIAA District lll history to ever achieve that feat.

“It feels great just to be on one of these banners multiple times. The rich legacy of Central Dauphin wrestling and it feels great that (I am) the first one to be four-time district champ in Central Dauphin history,” Repos said.

Garvick, a junior, is right behind Repos. He’s won the last two district crowns, competing last year at 160 pounds and this year at 152. The success is contagious.

“Me and Matt are like best friends, like we are always doing stuff together,” said Garvick. “I think we’ve both elevated each other to a much higher level than we’ve both ever been.”

Garvick also earned his 100th career win this season with the Rams. Their names are on plenty of banners hanging in the wrestling gym, but now time to make it onto the one that counts.

“Following in the footsteps of the Pepplemen’s and everyone else that’s been here and finally get another state chip for cd. It’s been a while since we’ve had one so that would definitely mean a lot.”

The first round of the PIAA state wrestling tournament begins on Thursday.