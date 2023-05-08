MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Johnson’s Jewelry and Gifts in Millersburg is displaying a collection that you can’t find nearly anywhere else in the world.

It is a complete collection of every mint julep cup from the Kentucky Derby.

“I just can’t be anywhere else but Churchill Downs on derby day,” Lori Kissinger said.

Kissinger has been to every Kentucky Derby going back more than 30 years. In 2006, she used wedding gift money to purchase the first edition of the derby’s commemorative mint julep cup. She realized she had something valuable on her hands almost immediately.

“We had people offering me five thousand dollars in cash later that afternoon and being bankers I can do the math and I thought, ‘Hmm maybe I have something here,'” Kissinger said.

With a limited number sold and the price starting at one thousand dollars, the mint julep cup is a coveted item. The derby’s mint julep partner, Brown-Forman, told her she’s one of just two people who have every single cup. That has made her a bit of a celebrity among celebrities at the Brown-Forman tent.

“I just kind of walk in and get my cup and do all my celebration stuff and then kind of walk out because you know I live in small town Pennsylvania,” Kissinger said.

Even though the jewel encrusted sterling silver cups carry serious value, Kissinger sees them as more than that.

“They’re memories absolutely,” Kissinger said. “I can look at some of them and think ‘oh that’s the derby when…'”

And in case you were wondering, yes, they drink out of these prized cups.

“If you ask nicely, they usually give me a refill when I ask,” Kissinger said.

If you can’t make it to Churchill Downs, just head to Johnson’s Jewelry and Gifts to see Kissinger’s mint julep collection on display.