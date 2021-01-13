Ravens not satisfied after playoff win over Titans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson picked up his first-career NFL playoff victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon, but the reigning league MVP is already done looking in the past.

The Ravens travel to Buffalo to take on John Allen and the AFC’s second-seeded Buffalo Bills on Saturday night, and Jackson knows he and his team need to adjust their focus quickly.

“We have a tough opponent coming up Saturday and that’s really the main focus,” Jackson told reporters this week. “I’m not really worried about the past…we have to focus on Buffalo, starting now.”

The young star referenced his prior playoff losses, saying he’s now experienced victories and defeats in the postseason and, with the monkey off his back, knows that anything not having to do with the Bills needs to be put aside until after the game this weekend.

Kickoff between Baltimore and Buffalo is at 8:15 p.m.