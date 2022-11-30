BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) — Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh wants to make an impact for kids in Africa and the United States through his new organization.

The 23-year-old launched Dafe Oweh Family Fund for Africa this November. The foundation strives to foster “diversity, family and financial freedom & actualization for youth in underserved communities in the [United States] and Africa.”

Both of Odafe’s parents have Nigerian roots, and the discipline and dedication during his childhood inspired the linebacker to give back.

“They just really raised me to be a man of morals and ethics, and really treat the next person how you would want to be treated,” Odafe said of his parents, Henry and Tania.

The mission of the organization is simple: give kids the tools they need to succeed in education or business whether through supplies or scholarships.

“Talent is evenly distributed but opportunity isn’t,” Oweh said. “We know that it’s not going to be a level playing field but [we can] give them the little advantages [like] seed capital and opportunities to help them better do what they want to do. If they have a foundation, if they have opportunity, if they have someone telling them that we believe in them, there’s nothing that they can’t do.”

So far, DOFFA has worked with a school in Baltimore. Fifth grade students wrote letters to kids in Africa that the organization will distribute. Odafe, the Oweh family and the organization plan to travel to Nigeria to start making an impact on the ground level this NFL offseason.

“We have a responsibility to create a new generation of succcess in our youth,” Oweh said in a statement on Instagram.

Odafe, a Penn State alum, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft 31st overall. In his rookie season in 2021, Oweh had 5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 33 total tackles.

This season, the outside linebacker continues to make an impact filling holes on a team currently in first place in the AFC North.

For more information on the Dafe Oweh Family Fund for Africa, you can head to the organization’s website by clicking here.