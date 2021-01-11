Ravens to face Bills in AFC Divisional Round

ORCHARD PARK, NY – DECEMBER 08: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills shakes hands with Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens after the game at New Era Field on December 8, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Baltimore defeats Buffalo 24-17. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The AFC Divisional Round is set and the Ravens will travel to Buffalo. Two of the hottest teams in the NFL led by two of the most electric quarterbacks from the 2018 NFL Draft will make for great TV on Saturday in primetime.

Ravens Lamar Jackson just won his first playoff game of his career Sunday 20-13 over the Titans, and has guided his team to six straight wins. Josh Allen and the Bills took down the Colts in dramatic fashion on Saturday 27-24, and have won seven-in-a-row. This marked the Bills first playoff win since 1995.

Both quarterbacks were drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and have been met with a lot of criticism in their three years in the league. Allen cleaned up his accuracy issues in the offseason and is ranked as the third-best passer in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Jackson has dazzled in the regular season but failed to get it done in the playoffs. A narrative the quarterback put to rest against the Titans this go-around. Jackson completed 17 of 24 passes for 179 yards and just one interception; he rushed for 136 yards on 16 attempts (avg. 8.5 yards per carry) with a touchdown.

The last time these two teams met was December 8, 2019 when the Ravens jumped out early and won 24-17. The Bills didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter in that one. Jackson threw for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

In fact, Baltimore has the advantage in this one, winning four of the last five meetings dating back to 2010. The Bills only win in that stretch was in 2013.

Saturday’s game is in Buffalo at Orchard Park, kickoff is 8:15.