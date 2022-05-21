Shippensburg, PA (WHTM) — The final day of the District III Track & Field Championships wrapped up on Saturday at Shippensburg University and despite the blazing hot temperatures, athletes were still shattering meet records.

Warwick’s Katie Becker started the field events off with a bang, toppling the district record in the high jump after clearing 5-feet, 10-inches.

“I was really excited to get the record because I wasn’t even going for it today and then I was really excited because I know that looks really good for college recruiting so that’s kind of what’s kind of going through my head,” said Becker after receiving her gold medal for her jump. “I’m really grateful to my teammates, for my coaches, and for all the support I have. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Becker’s new record is also top mark in the state this year and is tied for tenth nationally.

In this boys Class 2A mile, Schuylkill Valley’s Luke Seymour broke the district meet record with a time of 4:16.53 seconds.

“All the people that helped and pushed me to where I am today, it just feels good that I can go out there on the track and set new records knowing that they are all behind me supporting me,” said Seymour.

The senior has never lost the 1,600-meter race at districts. He is a perfect 3-for-3 and probably would’ve swept all four medals throughout high school had the athletic season not been cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Many more records were shattered today on the track and in the field events and you can find full results from here for the District III Track and Field Championships.