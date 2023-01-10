LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — When Red Land and Cedar Cliff get together, you’re bound to get a good one.

The energy at Red Land High School Tuesday night was palpable, as a packed gym came to support the Patriots, also known as Adley’s Army, as the school raised money for the younger brother of senior Anderson French as Adley fights a brain tumor.

Red Land channeled that energy and despite a tight first half that saw the Patriots leading just 20-16 over the Colts, Red Land pulled away in the second half on their way to a 61-38 win thanks in big part to Tyler Kerlin dropping a game-high 24 points.