LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — Close, but no cigar.

That’s what sums up Manheim Township girls lacrosse’s experience at the state tournament. The past three years, the Blue Streaks have made it to the championship game, only to come up short all three times. And those sour memories don’t fade.

“I just remember crying and being upset and seeing the other team all excited and get those gold medals. It wasn’t fun,” said Alyssa Dotter, a senior captain for Township.

Those sour memories fuel a fire.

“We all told the girls that this might be (the seniors) last game. Our last home game was (Tuesday) so we definitely left it all on the field. And any game could be our last game at this point. So we want to give it our all and try to make it to the end,” said senior defender Devon Knee.

And so far, Manheim Townships fourth redemption tour is off to fast start. The Blue Streaks defeated Upper St. Clair 19-2 on Tuesday to open up the state tournament and advance to the quarterfinals.

“We just need to win it. we need to be first place for our senior year and for (Mark) Pinkerton. We’ve been there three years and we haven’t won yet. This has to be the time.”

With the pandemic cancelling the 2020 championships, the Streak seniors have only lost the past two state finals, their head coach Mark Pinkerton has experienced the last three. Finally giving him the trophy is the driving motivation.

“All of us have had him since we’ve been little. Like, he’s coached us for club for like the longest time. So it would mean so much for him and for us if we won,” said Sydney Witwer, a senior attacker for Township.

No District lll team has won a girls lacrosse state title in Pennsylvania history. But the Blue Streaks want to change that.

“Of all the years, we are going to do it this year. We’ve played all these teams, we’ve stuck with them, we’re ranked just as high as those other teams like Conestoga, Radnor. And I think that of all the teams around here, Township would be the ones to be able to beat them,” said Dotter.

The 1991-1994 Buffalo Bills lost four consecutive Super Bowls. Township doesn’t want to join that kind of company.

They are ready to get back in the state semifinal once again as they square off against State College in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. at Cumberland Valley.