A message about the Celebration of Life

A message from Robert G. Bee, Vice President and General Manager WHTM-TV abc27 and abc27.com:

Gregg Mace has passed away, having served this station and you our viewers, for over 40 years. He cared so much for his co-workers, shared so often with those he mentored and performed his duties for you our audience with the highest level of professionalism.

Gregg was and is a benchmark to which we can all aspire. Hershey Entertainment and Resorts is opening Giant Center this evening, November 26, 2019, for a “Celebration of Life” for our beloved colleague.

The Giant Center will open its doors at 6:30 p.m., with the celebration beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Gregg gave his all to inform and entertain us, all the while sharing the love he had for his own family for whom he cared so deeply.

Please join us if you are able to attend this commemorative gathering. Your attendance will be a wonderful thank you to the Mace family in recognition of the joy Gregg provided to so many for so long.

If you are unable to attend, Giant Center will be providing a live video feed of the Celebration of Life which we will distribute live on our Digital Now Center located at www.abc27.com or the abc27 News app beginning at 7:25 p.m.

My personal thanks to so many of you that have already extended their condolences and shared such positive messages. We will miss Gregg. I hope to see you tonight.