ABC27 thanks local TV stations for their help

ABC27 would like to thank the other TV stations in the Midstate for recognizing the talents of Gregg Mace and supporting us through our grief.

WGAL, FOX43, WITF, and CBS 21 each shared Gregg’s celebration of life service with their viewers and offered to help out with covering the news so everyone could attend the celebration.

CBS 21 also had lunch delivered to our newsroom.

All gestures were deeply appreciated by the ABC27 staff.

While we may be competitors, we are also family in these trying times and we thank them for their kindness and compassion.