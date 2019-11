There is a GoFundMe page being used to raise money to help Gregg’s family with medical bills and funeral costs.

The Mace family fully supports and appreciates this fundraiser. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Mace family. This GoFundMe is put together by close family friends of the Mace family.

Thank you for your support.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-gregg-mace-amp-family