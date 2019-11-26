Gregg remembered for work on Gittlen golf tournament

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Jake Gittlen Memorial Golf Tournament has raised $30 million for cancer research. There’s a whole wing at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Gittlen’s name.

Gregg played a part in that by getting the top notch tournament on television, raising its profile, and bringing in more donations. The Gittlen became the nation’s largest amateur golf tournament.

Warren Gittlen’s widow says Gregg was always genuine, kind and friendly. She talked about how her late husband would react to Gregg’s passing.

“Oh, he would just be lost,” Allene Gittlen said. “They were friends. They were good friends.

“Warren respected how much he knew about this business, and he taught Warren and showed Warren, and Warren taught him about raising money,” she said with a laugh.

Allene Gittlen says Warren tended to be hyper and Gregg was the calm one, so they balanced each other out and were a good match on this huge project.