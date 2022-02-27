HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Heat inducted Gregg Mace into their Hall of Fame on Sunday. Mace was the longtime abc27 Sports Director before he passed away in 2019 after a battle with prostate cancer.

Mace is the 13th person inducted into the Harrisburg Heat Hall of Fame.

Mace was a big part in the media coverage of professional indoor soccer over the years in Central Pennsylvania. His coverage began with the Hershey Impact in 1988-1991. It continued when the Harrisburg Heat entered the National Professional Soccer League (then the Major Indoor Soccer League) in 1991 until 2003.

Since 2012, the Heat have played in the Harrisburg as a part of the Major Arena Soccer League. In Sunday’s game, the Harrisburg Heat fell to the Florida Tropics 8-6 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

The Heat are the last place team in the East division with a 2-13 record so far this season. The regular season runs until Sunday, April 3. More information on the Heat can be found by clicking here.